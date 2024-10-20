Reports: Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke (thumb) expected to miss Washington game

A thumb injury is expected to keep Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke on the sidelines next weekend when the Hooisers host Washington in a Big Ten game, multiple outlets reported Sunday. Rourke suffered the injury on his right (throwing) hand in the second quarter of Saturday's 56-7 thrashing of Nebraska. The injury apparently occurred when his hand hit the helmet of a Nebraska player. It was not clear Sunday how much time Rourke is expected to miss. With the Hoosiers up 28-7 at the half, Rourke did not return to Saturday's game after halftime and backup Tayven Jackson took over. Before his departure, Rourke completed 17 of 21 pass attempts for 189 yards with one touchdown and one interception for undefeated Indiana (7-0). Rourke, 23, is in his first season at Indiana after starting the past three seasons at Ohio. On the season, he is 135-of-181 passing (74.6 percent) for 1,941 yards with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. --Field Level Media