    Travis Hunter, Colorado brace for test from Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

    By Field Level Media,

    2 days ago

    Two-way Heisman Trophy hopeful Travis Hunter will be back in action for Colorado on Saturday when the Buffaloes oppose Arizona in Tucson, Ariz. Hunter missed the second half of Colorado's 31-28 loss to then-No. 18 Kansas State last week because of a right shoulder injury. The junior, a standout at wide receiver and cornerback, figures to defend Wildcats All-America candidate receiver Tetairoa McMillan. "I think (Hunter's) impact of the game and his ability to impact both sides of the ball is incredible," Arizona coach Brent Brennan said. "I think that's one of those challenges when you're playing this team is that you know he is on the field." Hunter hurt his shoulder in the second quarter against visiting Kansas State when he was tackled on a 14-yard reception. On the season, he has 49 receptions for 587 yards with six touchdowns to go along with 17 tackles and two interceptions. Colorado receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., who sustained a leg injury early in the Kansas State game, likely will play Saturday, according to coach Deion Sanders. He has 26 receptions for 347 yards. Two other receivers for Colorado (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) who also were injured against Kansas State -- Omarion Miller and Terrell Timmons Jr. -- will not play at Arizona. Miller is out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair a leg injury. Regardless of health, Sanders expects to see a better effort from his players this week. The coach said at the start of the practice week, "The guys took it upon themselves and they came out certainly with a different attitude. Sometimes you get intoxicated with winning and thinking that you are really like that. Saturday was a wake-up call for a multitude of us." One of the Buffaloes' biggest tests will be trying to slow McMillan, whom Sanders called "one of the best receivers in the nation and certainly a pro." McMillan ranks third nationally with 742 receiving yards on 42 catches. He has four receiving touchdowns. Arizona (3-3, 1-2) is coming off a 41-19 loss at BYU last week, its second straight defeat. The Wildcats lost at home to Texas Tech the previous week. Arizona is also enduring impactful injuries, with starting defensive backs Treydan Stukes and Gunner Maldonado reportedly out with season-ending leg injuries. "A year ago, this team was 3-3, which is where we sit today," said Brennan, in his first year at Arizona after inheriting a program that went 10-3 with a win over Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. "The only difference between those things is how we feel about it because of the expectations going into the season, and so now all of a sudden, it feels worse. "The good news is we have six opportunities left to play." --Field Level Media

