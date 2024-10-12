Steelers RB Jaylen Warren in vs. Raiders; DE DeMarvin Leal on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren, who has missed two games because of a knee issue, was upgraded from questionable to having no injury designation and is expected to play Sunday against the host Las Vegas Raiders. Defensive end DeMarvin Leal, who already was ruled out after missing practice all week, was placed on injured reserve on Saturday because of a neck injury sustained in last Sunday's home loss to the Dallas Cowboys. In other moves on Saturday, Pittsburgh signed linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji from the practice to the 53-man active roster and made game-day elevations for running back Jonathan Ward and linebacker Eku Leota. Warren has not played since Sept. 22, a 20-10 home victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. He has 14 carries for 54 yards and five receptions for 28 yards in three games. He was limited at practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was a full participant on Friday. The 25-year-old has played for the Steelers since 2022, totaling 240 rushing attempts for 1,217 yards and five TDs, and 94 receptions for 612 yards in 36 games as a reserve. Leal, 24, has four tackles in five games this season. Pittsburgh selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. He has 33 career tackles (three for loss) and one sack in 28 games (six starts). --Field Level Media