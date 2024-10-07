Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Rogersville Review

    PHOTO GALLERY: Chiefs wallop Grizzlies

    By STAFF REPORT,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30nzDo_0vxthZdQ00

    RUTLEDGE — The Cherokee defense dominated from start to finish and senior Hayden Hook rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns as Cherokee walloped Grainger 41-0 on Friday, Oct. 4, in Region 1-4A action.

    The Chiefs (4-2, 2-2) took control of the league’s No. 3 playoff spot with two conference games remaining. They have a bye week on Oct. 11 before hosting Sullivan East (1-6, 1-3) for homecoming on Oct. 18. They’ll travel to Volunteer (0-5, 0-2) on Oct. 25.

    On Friday, Cherokee racked up 373 yards against Grainger while limiting the Grizzlies to 188 total yards. Hook and a handful of Chiefs amassed 266 yards on the ground.

    Chiefs’ signal caller Landon Jeffers was 7 of 9 through the air for 107 yards and three touchdowns. He connected with Rowe Fletcher from seven yards out for the Chiefs’ first score.

    Lofton Hayes had a 12-yard receiving touchdown for the Chiefs late in the first quarter. Hook then scored on an 8-yard run to put Cherokee ahead 21-0 in the second quarter. Then, just before the half, Hook went in from a yard out for his second TD of the night. The Chiefs missed the extra point but still led 27-0 at the intermission.

    Jeffers hit Sammy Augusta from nine yards out to put the running clock in motion early in the second half. Hook later picked up his third TD of the night with a 24-yard run.

    The defense held Grainger QB Ashton Taylor to 47 yards passing and 65 yards rushing. Mason Emery led the Chiefs with 11 tackles.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions
    The Rogersville Review18 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    NFL: Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals
    The Rogersville Review1 day ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Steelers coach: Russell Wilson to practice fully Wednesday
    The Rogersville Review23 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton forces Bucs to New Orleans early
    The Rogersville Review2 days ago
    NFL: New England Patriots at New York Jets
    The Rogersville Review18 hours ago
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Fun Things to Do This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy