PHOTO GALLERY: Chiefs wallop Grizzlies

RUTLEDGE — The Cherokee defense dominated from start to finish and senior Hayden Hook rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns as Cherokee walloped Grainger 41-0 on Friday, Oct. 4, in Region 1-4A action.

The Chiefs (4-2, 2-2) took control of the league’s No. 3 playoff spot with two conference games remaining. They have a bye week on Oct. 11 before hosting Sullivan East (1-6, 1-3) for homecoming on Oct. 18. They’ll travel to Volunteer (0-5, 0-2) on Oct. 25.

On Friday, Cherokee racked up 373 yards against Grainger while limiting the Grizzlies to 188 total yards. Hook and a handful of Chiefs amassed 266 yards on the ground.

Chiefs’ signal caller Landon Jeffers was 7 of 9 through the air for 107 yards and three touchdowns. He connected with Rowe Fletcher from seven yards out for the Chiefs’ first score.

Lofton Hayes had a 12-yard receiving touchdown for the Chiefs late in the first quarter. Hook then scored on an 8-yard run to put Cherokee ahead 21-0 in the second quarter. Then, just before the half, Hook went in from a yard out for his second TD of the night. The Chiefs missed the extra point but still led 27-0 at the intermission.

Jeffers hit Sammy Augusta from nine yards out to put the running clock in motion early in the second half. Hook later picked up his third TD of the night with a 24-yard run.

The defense held Grainger QB Ashton Taylor to 47 yards passing and 65 yards rushing. Mason Emery led the Chiefs with 11 tackles.