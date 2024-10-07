Open in App
    Report: Bengals CB Dax Hill feared to have torn ACL

    By Field Level Media,

    2 days ago

    Cincinnati Bengals starting cornerback Dax Hill is believed to have torn his ACL in Sunday's game, an injury that would end his season, NFL Network reported Monday. Hill was injured early in the Bengals' loss to Baltimore and ruled out for the rest of the game. Hill, 24, had 25 tackles, two passes defensed and a sack in five starts this season, his first at cornerback after moving over from safety. Hill has two interceptions, 2.5 sacks and 151 tackles in 37 career games (24 starts) since being selected in the first round of the 2022 draft. DJ Turner III replaced Hill in the 41-38 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens. --Field Level Media

