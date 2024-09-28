Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Rogersville Review

    USPS closes several post offices due to flooding including three in Hawkins

    By STAFF REPORT,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bIRix_0vnAKo2V00

    The US Postal Service announced Saturday is had temporarily suspended postal operations at several locations due to flooding including Rogersville, Bulls Gap and Mooresburg.

    Among the post offices closed are:

    Rogersville, 203 W Main Street

    Bulls Gap, 410 Highway 11 E

    Mooresburg, 110 Loretta Lane

    Greeneville, 220 W Summer Street

    Chuckey, 8140 E Andrew Johnson Hwy

    Limestone, 359 Opie Arnold Rd

    Mosheim, 9280 W Andres Johnson Hwy

    Sneedville, 1314A Main Street

    Telford, 1888 Old State Hwy 34

    Newport, 265 Cosby Hwy

    Mohawk, 2250 Phillipi Road

    Afton, 432 Afton Road

    Bybee, 1580 Highway 160

    Cosby, 4402 Hooper Hwy

    Del Rio, 3105 Highway 25 70 E

    Flag Pond, 1305 Rice Creek Road

    Hartford, 3603 Hartford Road

    Parrottsville, 2053 Old Parrottsville Hwy

    Roan Mountain, 8060 Highway 19 E

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    SSI benefits will change forever in October, 3 days for these Social Security updates
    alamogordotownnews.com2 days ago
    Florida Burger King Shut Down Again After Failing Inspection
    Akeena5 days ago
    Ohio Sheriff Who Called Kamala A 'Laughing Hyena' Accused Of Using Inmates To Serve Food At Re-election Fundraiser
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Interstate 40 partially collapses after catastrophic rains in North Carolina
    Fox Weather2 days ago
    The Old Farmer's Almanac predicts Virginians should brace themselves for Winter 2024
    Virginia's Blue Ridge Voice1 day ago
    Hurricane Helene takes out Bristol Motor Speedway sign
    Racing News2 days ago
    Tragedy as boy, 12, found dead in bedroom by family member just weeks after starting new term at school
    The US Sun6 days ago
    Three Newborn Florida Panther Kittens Found in Florida’s Remote Wilderness
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Watch: Tennessee dam narrowly avoids failure after heavy rain from Helene
    Fox Weather2 days ago
    Wrong Place, Wrong Time: Unintended Victim Identified in Fatal Merritt Island Shooting
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile6 hours ago
    Kentucky judge 'murdered in courthouse by Sheriff friend' as mystery of motive eludes mountain town
    themirror.com1 day ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile16 hours ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Accused Sheriff Seen for First Time Since Courthouse Murder
    TheDailyBeast4 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Nolichucky Dam failure is imminent, threatening major flooding
    Thriving in Chaos1 day ago
    ‘Check the bottom’: Woman issues warning after flipping over her Instant Pot
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    College football team stranded in buses on flooded interstate amid Hurricane Helene destruction
    Fox News2 days ago
    Florida Dad Brutally Attacked While Taking Daughter to School Bus, Fears for Life
    Lisa S. Gerard14 days ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    No one wants to find ants : Server shares warning for customers who order red drinks at restaurant
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Greeneville Community Hospital Evacuated Due to Water Supply Issues - Emergency Room to Remain Open
    John M. Dabbs1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy