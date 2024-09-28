USPS closes several post offices due to flooding including three in Hawkins

The US Postal Service announced Saturday is had temporarily suspended postal operations at several locations due to flooding including Rogersville, Bulls Gap and Mooresburg.

Among the post offices closed are:

Rogersville, 203 W Main Street

Bulls Gap, 410 Highway 11 E

Mooresburg, 110 Loretta Lane

Greeneville, 220 W Summer Street

Chuckey, 8140 E Andrew Johnson Hwy

Limestone, 359 Opie Arnold Rd

Mosheim, 9280 W Andres Johnson Hwy

Sneedville, 1314A Main Street

Telford, 1888 Old State Hwy 34

Newport, 265 Cosby Hwy

Mohawk, 2250 Phillipi Road

Afton, 432 Afton Road

Bybee, 1580 Highway 160

Cosby, 4402 Hooper Hwy

Del Rio, 3105 Highway 25 70 E

Flag Pond, 1305 Rice Creek Road

Hartford, 3603 Hartford Road

Parrottsville, 2053 Old Parrottsville Hwy

Roan Mountain, 8060 Highway 19 E