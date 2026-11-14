East Metro Community Calendar

Soul Winners Conference

“The Encounter: When Flesh Meets Glory” Seventh Annual Soul Winners Conference Saturday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Flat Rock Community Church, 4542 Evans Mill Road, Stonecrest.

The event is free but advance registration requested at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-encounter-when-flesh-meets-glory-tickets-2003744611071

Conyers Christmas Market

Conyers Christmas Market is scheduled Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Georgia International Horse Park, 1006 Centennial Olympic Parkway, Conyers. Admission and parking are free.

Crossroads UMC BBQ

The Crossroads UMC, United Methodist Men will host their annual BBQ on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the church’s Josh Kilpatrick Pavilion at 2460 Ga. Highway 138 NE, Conyers. Proceeds will support selected non-profits organizations in the community. All first responders eat free.

Autumn Festival

Rockdale County Parks and Recreation’s Autumn Festival is Sunday, Nov. 15 from noon to 6 p.m. at Wheeler Park, 1400 Parker Road, Conyers. There will be music by Griz and Jelly Butter, vendors, games, petting zoo and more.

For more information, call 770-278-7529.

Photo Fundraiser

The Photos for a Purpose Community Photo Fundraiser is through Nov. 15 at PTP357Studio/Olde Town Conyers Studio, 914 Center Street, Conyers. The goal is to raise $2,500 for Rockdale Emergency Relief.

For information on prices and to book photo sessions, call or text 770-617-4886.

Town Hall

The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners will host a Form of Government Town Hall Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Costley Mill Event Center, 2599 Salem Church Road, Conyers.

Festive Night of Lights

Festive Night of Lights is Saturday, Nov. 21 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in Olde Town Conyers.

For more information, visit https://visitconyersga.com or call 1-800-CONYERS.

Explorers Car Show

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Explorers Car Show is Saturday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Park N Ride, 911 Chambers Drive, Conyers. Judging begins at 11 a.m. It’s a free event but there is a $25 vehicle entry fee.

United in Faith Conyers Conversation

Church and faith-based organization representatives are invited to attend their choice of a United in Faith Conyers Conversation hosted by Mayor Connie Alsobrook Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Conyers City Hall, 901 O’Kelly St. RSVP to RSVP@conyersga.gov. Space is limited.

For more information, call 770-483-4411 or visit conyersga.com.

Conyers Christmas Parade

The Conyers Christmas Parade is Saturday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. and registration is open. Those interested in participating in the parade can register at https://bit.ly/4ysfEZ9. Registration is $25 per entry and the registration deadline is Nov. 6.

For more information, visit https://visitconyersga.com or call 1-800-CONYERS.

Selfies with Santa

Santa will be coming to Crossroads UMC on Monday, Dec. 7 from 5:30 and 7 p.m. to take a selfie with Santa and enjoy a chili supper. There will be crafts for the kids including decorating a cookie. Crossroads UMC at 2460 Ga. Highway 138, Conyers, next to Hightower Trail Elementary School. The event is free.