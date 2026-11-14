From left are RTCC Manager Kelly Swift, Cathy Williams Conyers, Mayor Connie Alsobrook and Conyers Police Department Deputy Chief Kim Lucas. By Special photo

CONYERS — When Cathy Williams began working for the Conyers Police Department in 2001, the city's emergency communications center looked considerably different from the technology-driven operation it is today.

Twenty-five years later, Williams has remained a steady presence through changes in emergency communications, public safety technology, and the department's operations, earning recognition for her dedication to the city and the officers she supports.

Williams was honored during the Nov. 4 Conyers City Council meeting, where Deputy Police Chief Kim Lucas presented her with an award recognizing a quarter-century of service.

Lucas praised Williams for her professionalism, reliability and willingness to assist coworkers, describing her as an employee whose experience and dedication have made her an important part of the department.

"She is the kind of employee every supervisor hopes to have — hardworking, dependable, and consistently willing to pick up the slack," Lucas said.

Williams began her career in the department's Communications/911 Center in 2001. Over the years, she has witnessed the evolution of emergency communications and the expansion of the center's responsibilities into what is now known as the Real-Time Crime Center.

Lucas said Williams has adapted to those changes while maintaining the attention to detail and steady approach required in an environment where accurate information and timely communication can be critical to public safety.

She highlighted Williams' extensive knowledge of the Conyers Security Alert system, which monitors alarm activity for participating residential and commercial properties.

Williams was also recognized for her customer service skills, institutional knowledge and willingness to help train and support newer employees.

The department's Real-Time Crime Center represents a significant expansion of the traditional 911 dispatch operation in which Williams began her career.

According to the Conyers Police Department's 2025 annual report, the city rebranded its communications center to reflect the additional technology and intelligence-gathering responsibilities its personnel now perform.

The center serves as a hub for emergency communications, monitoring and information sharing, providing officers with information to assist their response to incidents.

Its capabilities include emergency call processing, access to state and national criminal information databases, public safety camera monitoring and the Conyers Security Alert system.

The department has also incorporated technology that allows officers to hear emergency calls as they are received, along with drone operations and gunshot detection systems designed to provide additional information during active incidents.

The department's annual report describes the transition as an effort to provide officers with more timely information while improving coordination and situational awareness.

For employees such as Williams, the changes have required adapting to new systems and procedures while maintaining the fundamental responsibilities of emergency communications.

The city's communications operation has long played a central role in public safety.

In 2023, the Conyers 911 Center answered 21,535 emergency calls and approximately 53,000 non-emergency calls, according to figures released by the city during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in 2024.

At the time, the city reported that dispatchers answered 95.65% of emergency calls within 15 seconds, with an average answering time of 8.17 seconds.

Although those figures predate the center's latest technological changes, they illustrate the volume of calls and the demands placed on employees responsible for connecting residents with emergency services.

Lucas said Williams' contributions extend beyond her technical knowledge.

Her willingness to adjust schedules, provide additional coverage and assist fellow employees has made her a dependable resource throughout her career.

Lucas also emphasized the example Williams sets for newer employees through her work ethic and commitment to the department.

"Her attention to detail, experience, and steady presence are an asset to the Real-Time Crime Center, our department and the community that we serve," Lucas said.

The recognition comes as the Conyers Police Department continues to invest in technology and training intended to strengthen its public safety operations.

For Williams, the milestone represents 25 years of service in a profession that often operates behind the scenes, supporting police officers and helping ensure that residents receive assistance when they need it.

Lucas thanked Williams for her dedication and expressed the department's appreciation for her years of service.

"Kathy, thank you so much for your 25 years of service," Lucas said. "We're truly grateful for your dedication and abilities."