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Rockdale County
Rockdale County Restaurant Report Card – 11/12/2026
10 days ago
The Gwinnett, Newton & Rockdale County Health Departments conducted food service inspections in Rockdale County on 11/12/2026. The following 2 establishments were inspected.
🔴 Grade U (Failing) = below 70 | 🟠 Grade C = 70–79 | 🟡 Grade B = 80–89 | 🟢 Grade A = 90–100
🟡 Grade B (80–89) — 1 location
Masala Pointe — 🟡 81 (Grade B)• Inspected: 11-12-2026 • 1033 HONEY CREEK RD Conyers GA 30013
🟢 Grade A (90–100) — 1 location
Azure — 🟢 93 (Grade A)• Inspected: 11-12-2026 • 1815 GA-138 Suite 500 Conyers GA 30013
Source: Gwinnett, Newton & Rockdale County Health Departments. Data reflects food service inspections conducted on 11/12/2026.