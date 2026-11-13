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Why we should preserve our lake heritage
By JOHN PAUL PEREZ,8 days ago
There was a time when going to the lake was simply what Rochesterians did. On warm summer afternoons, families packed their cars and headed north toward Charlotte. Children ran barefoot through the sand. Parents unfolded lawn chairs, unpacked picnic baskets, and opened those unmistakable yellow Kodak coolers. The smell of sunscreen mixed with the breeze coming off Lake Ontario. The carousel turned, the waves rolled in, and for a few hours, the concerns of everyday life seemed a little farther away. You didn’t need much money. You didn’t need a reservation. You just needed a beautiful afternoon and somewhere to spread a blanket. The lake belonged to everyone.