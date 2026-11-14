The UNC Pembroke football team celebrates after winning the Conference Carolinas championship game Saturday at North Greenville. Photo courtesy of Conference Carolinas

TIGERVILLE, S.C. — For three quarters, Saturday’s Conference Carolinas championship game was a defensive battle — a far different game than the offensive slugfest the same two teams played 42 days before.

Then, after trailing by a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, UNC Pembroke’s offense came to life.

The Braves reached the end zone twice over the final 12-plus minutes, then reached a mountaintop they’d never been before, beating North Greenville 21-14 for the program’s first conference championship.

“I’m super proud of the kids,” UNCP coach Mark Hall said. “We made it tough, North Greenville’s a heck of a team. I think we’ve got two playoff-caliber teams in this conference. It was a battle to the end, and our kids, we talked about about being tough, and they didn’t flinch.”

UNCP (9-2), winners of five straight, earned an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament, the Braves’ first postseason bid since 2016 and fourth overall. The fifth-seeded Braves will host fourth-seeded Central State at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the first round.

The Braves took their first lead of the game with 2:14 remaining when Josh Ehrlich connected with a wide-open Malik Brown in the middle of the field, and the Braves’ receiver went 91 yards for a touchdown.

UNCP’s defense then forced a turnover on downs by the Trailblazers, and Ehrlich ran for a first down to seal the Braves’ victory.

Ehrlich was 11-for-19 passing for 251 yards and all three of the Braves’ touchdowns, and was named the championship game MVP. He was also named Conference Carolinas Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Brown caught six passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns for the Braves.

The Braves defense, meanwhile, held North Greenville to just 36 passing yards on six completions. Tashawn Jeter and Antoine Doyle each had eight tackles for UNCP, while Fred Giles and Jadin Baptist each had seven. Doyle and Baptist each recorded a tackle for loss and Baptist added a sack.

“I’m super proud of our defense,” Hall said. “The last time we played these guys, they had a good day offensively, our defense did not play well. But I thought they really responded today and they kept us in the game until we were able to make that big play on offense at the end.”

Braves punter Mitchell Lake also earned weekly honors as Conference Carolinas Special Teams Player of the Week after seven punts totaling 306 yards, averaging 43.7 yards per punt.

The game was tied at 7-7 at the end of the third quarter; North Greenville quickly took a 14-7 lead at the 14:16 mark, as quarterback Brendan Mansinne ran for a 7-yard score.

The Braves responded, first with a 51-yard pass from Ehrlich to Bryson Simpkins to flip the field, then with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Ehrlich to Jake Davids. The extra point tied the game at 14-14 with 12:20 remaining.

The teams exchanged punts through the first quarter before North Greenville opened the scoring with a 16-yard run by Deshawn Tompkins with 8:47 left in the second quarter. Two drives later, UNCP drove 12 plays to score on a 19-yard pass from Ehrlich to Brown at the 0:52 mark, knotting the score at 7-7 at halftime.

UNCP’s Jackson Dadich intercepted an NGU pass midway through the third quarter to set the Braves up in good field position. But after the Braves fumbled on third down, recovering the ball but losing big yardage, UNCP punted back to the Trailblazers, whose next drive carried into the fourth quarter and ended in Mansinne’s go-ahead score.

Saturday’s game marked the fourth meeting in 392 days between the Braves and Trailblazers; North Greenville won the previous three, including a 34-2o Trailblazers victory in last year’s Conference Carolinas championship, plus a 42-41 win in an Oct. 3 nailbiter in Pembroke.

“We found a way to get it done,” Hall said. “This is a big step for our program. We’ve been here four years, we’ve had good teams, we just haven’t had the breakthrough, and today we finally broke through.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.