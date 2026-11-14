WINGATE — The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team outshot and outrebounded Wingate, but the Bulldogs turned the Braves over 23 times and made 27 of 37 free throw attempts on the way to a 72-54 over UNCP in non-conference action Friday inside Cuddy Arena.

Mia Lewis logged a team-high 18 points, while Laila Staples pulled down 10 boards and logged three blocks.

The Braves (0-1) fell to 14-36 all-time against the Bulldogs (2-0), as Wingate has now taken 11 of the last 12 matchups in the series.

An Alicia Davis floater with 7:31 remaining was good for the game’s first basket and gave the Braves their only lead, as Wingate countered with a quick 6-0 run. A Staples layup cut the Bulldogs lead to 16-11, but Wingate scored the final four points of the quarter to take a 20-11 lead into the second.

The Braves cut the deficit to seven blank times in the second quarter, as a Keziyah Sanders with 7:32 remaining made it 22-15, while Lewis connected from deep to make it 30-23 with just 23 seconds remaining. Wingate’s Chi’Nya Isaac hit one of two free throws and a Pembroke turnover that led to a layup from Laura Montiel Baena sent the Bulldogs into the break with a 33-23 lead.

Grace Ikenegbu’s jumper made it 33-27 with 8:33 remaining in the third, but a pair of free throws from Trinity Breedlove with 5:15 left would push the Wingate lead back out to 11 at 42-31. Two baskets from Shaymiah Bailey cut it to 42-35 with 3:58 remaining, but an 11-4 run from the Bulldogs took their lead to 53-39 to close the quarter.

Chi’Nya Isaac’s jumper gave the Bulldogs their biggest lead of the night at 69-45 with 3:47 remaining, as the hosts stayed in control for the rest of the quarter to put the game away.

Lewis tallied a team-high 18 points on 7-15 from the field, including 2-3 from the perimeter.

Staples grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds and also added six points and three blocks in 22 minutes.

Ikenegbu added eight points and five boards.

UNC Pembroke shot 41.8% from the field, while holding Wingate to 36.2%.

The Braves went 3-for-9 from three point range, while the Bulldogs went 3-for-14 from deep.

Wingate dominated the free throw department, knocking down 27-of-37 while UNCP was 5-for-9.

The Braves committed 23 turnovers, with Wingate turning it over just 11 times.

The Braves will be back in action Saturday as they close out the Conference Challenge against Coker. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at Wingate’s Cuddy Arena.