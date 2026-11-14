GREENWOOD, S.C. — UNC Pembroke erased a 15-point deficit before falling to No. 7 Lander 103-97 in four overtimes on Friday evening inside Horne Arena.

The Braves (0-2) went 36-for-45 at the free throw line and outrebounded Lander 46-39. The Bearcats (2-1) have now won the last two meetings with UNCP in the 63 game series.

In the first half, Dallas Whitney’s 3-pointer evened the score at 5-5 after Lander opened with two early baskets, but the Bearcats used turnovers and transition chances to move ahead 16-5 and later led 22-7 at 11:09. The Braves began to cut into the margin with baskets from Marquis Gill and Ca’Darrius Sowell before Whitney added another triple to make it 24-14. The Bearcats pushed their lead out to 29-16, but Lavant Burgess scored inside and Marquis Gill hit a 3-pointer as the Braves trimmed the deficit to 29-21 with 5:25 left in the first half. The Bearcats answered with a layup and a 3-pointer, and although Dallas Whitney and Lavant Burgess combined for four late free throws, the Bearcats took a 36-27 lead into halftime.

In the second half, the Braves erased an early 41-33 deficit with eight straight points, getting a layup and free throw from Maurio Hanson, Jr., another Hanson layup off a steal and Quay Watson’s tying 3-pointer at 15:37. Lander moved back in front behind Addison Dyer, Jakel Powell and Navaughn Maise, with Maise’s 3-pointer at 6:05 giving the Bearcats a 65-54 lead. The Braves answered with 11 straight points, including free throws from Quay Watson, Lavant Burgess and Sowell before Sowell hit a 3-pointer and Burgess tied it at 65 with two free throws at 1:19. Jameel Rideout put the Bearcats ahead with a jumper with 59 seconds remaining in regulation, but Maurio Hanson, Jr. tied it at 67 with a jumper at the 30-second mark and the Bearcats missed two shots in the closing seconds to send the game to overtime.

After both teams came up empty on 3-point tries early in overtime, Sowell hit two free throws at 3:51 to put the Braves ahead 69-67. Lander answered with Addison Dyer’s jumper to tie it at 69, then RJ Ingram made a 3-pointer at 2:36 and later added a free throw for a 73-69 Bearcats lead. Hanson scored in the paint at 1:32 and Watson tied it with a layup with 48 seconds on the clock. The Braves had the final look in overtime, but the ball rimmed out to send it into double overtime.

Jameel Rideout made a layup at 4:26 in double overtime for a 75-73 Bearcats lead, and Navaughn Maise added a 3-pointer 2:49 to make it 78-73. Hanson scored on a jumper at 1:21 to cut the margin to 78-75. Jake Tringone’s turnover gave the Braves another possession with 1:01 left, but the Bearcats forced a turnover and had two late 3-point attempts before giving the ball back with just 16 seconds on the clock. Dallas Whitney hit a 3-pointer with one second left to tie the game at 78-78 at the end of the second overtime.

Sowell and Hanson made early free throws to give the Braves an 81-78 lead in the third overtime. The Bearcats answered with Jaylen Golston’s layup and free throw to tie it at 81, then moved ahead 82-81 on an Addison Dyer free throw before Watson’s jumper put the Braves back in front, 83-82 with 1:36 remaining. Dyer’s two free throws at the 1:16 mark gave the Bearcats an 84-83 lead, but Watson split a pair of free throws at 1:00 to tie the score at 84. The Bearcats went back ahead on RJ Ingram’s two free throws and later led 87-85 after Dyer split two free throws with eight seconds remaining, but Whitney drained a shot in the paint at the buzzer to tie the game at 87-87.

Jaylen Golston put the Bearcats ahead 89-87 with a layup at 4:48 in the the fourth overtime, and after the Braves missed twice from 3-point range and committed two turnovers, Golston’s jumper stretched the margin to 91-87 at the 3:00 mark. Malaki Brooks and Sowell each hit two free throws around two Dyer free throws to keep the Braves within reach, 93-91, but Rideout made a layup and free throw at 1:27 to push the Bearcats to 96-91. Whitney answered with a 3-pointer to cut the score to 96-94 at 1:20, but Rideout’s steal with 38 seconds left was followed by two Dyer free throws that moved the Bearcats ahead 98-94. Sowell’s two free throws at with 16 seconds on the clock pulled the Braves back within 99-97, but Dyer made two free throws seconds later followed by a missed UNCP 3-pointer to close out the game.

Hanson registered 21 points on an 8-for-13 shooting performance. The junior nearly registered a double-double with nine rebounds in 41 minutes of work.

Whitney also finished with 21 points highlighted by a 5-for-9 clip from the perimeter. Whitney grabbed eight boards in 53 minutes of action.

Sowell added 20 points and was 15-for-18 from the free throw line. Sowell had seven defensive rebounds and three assists in 41 minutes of action.

The Braves will play their first home game of the season on Sunday when they host USC Aiken. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.