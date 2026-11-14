A vendor at a previous year’s Mistletoe Market in St. Pauls. Photo courtesy of St. Pauls Possible

ST. PAULS — The Mistletoe Market in St. Pauls has quickly become a holiday tradition for northern Robeson County and beyond, taking place each year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 21. An area of Broad Street is blocked off for the festival each year.

“It’s just a time for people to come together,” said Blake Tyner, president of St. Pauls Possible, which organizes the event. “We’ll have people that have moved off that don’t live in this town that come back for it, so you see people that you don’t see very often.”

About 50 vendors will sell their products in the festive environment. Most are local vendors from Robeson, Cumberland or Bladen counties. There will also be an area of food vendors, as well as an area of children’s activities in the R.E. Hooks Community Building, including an opportunity for photos with Santa.

“Most everything are homemade goods, homemade things, cross-stiches, wreaths, quilts,” Tyner said. “And we have a lot of vendors that do cakes and cookies, and the big thing last year was frozen candy grapes.”

There will also be a DJ playing Christmas music.

The event began five years ago, when Joanie White organized an outdoor market during the COVID-19 pandemic as the Holly Day Fair in Fayetteville did not take place. The town of St. Pauls organized the event for the next two years, and St. Pauls Possible is now in its third year of organizing it.

“Most everything are people that have been coming for at least the last three years, and some of them have been coming the all five years,” Tyner said.

For more information, contact Tyner at 910-827-5504 or visit stpaulspossible.org.