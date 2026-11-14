Purnell Swett goalkeeper Branlon Brooks kicks the ball during an Oct. 26 game in Lumberton. Brooks was named Robeson County Player of the Year. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

PEMBROKE — Keeping opposing offenses off the board is half the battle in soccer and when you have a goalkeeper like Purnell Swett’s Branlon Brooks in net, it makes things a lot easier.

Brooks allowed only 15 goals in 21 games played this season, 0.742 goals per game, on his way to winning the Robeson County Player of the Year.

“(Winning this award) means a lot to me after working throughout these four years,” Brooks said.

Brooks earned Player of the Year recognition after previously being named as Robeson County Goalkeeper of the Year in his freshman, sophomore and junior years.

Brooks was a valuable player on Robeson County’s premier soccer team this season as the Rams began the season with four straight shutouts and had several more throughout the season. With Cy Moore scoring 11 goals this season and Colton Sampson scoring seven, he had some quality offense helping him out, but there’s no denying what Brooks did this year.

In the first seven games of the season, Purnell Swett allowed only two goals with Brooks as the main goaltender as the offense was effective putting up 14 goals. That was good enough for a 5-2 start as the calendar flipped to September.

In September, Brooks helped the Rams outscore opponents 13-7 as they went 5-3 that month. In October, the Rams went 3-1-3 as they outscored their opponents 6-5.

The Rams also won the Robeson Cup for the first time.

“The competitiveness and wanting to play for my teammates (helps me be my best),” Brooks said.

While Purnell Swett fell 2-0 in the playoffs against Butler, Brooks effort wasn’t the reason for defeat.

Purnell Swett coach Kevin Locklear had some glowing things to say about Brooks as well.

“Words can’t describe what he means to me and my family,” he said. “He’s come in each year looking to get better. His work ethic is tremendous. He’s played through back pain and hasn’t missed a game. He’ll be tough to replace.”

Brooks has his sights set on playing at the next level and moving forward into a solid career.

“(My plan) is to go play college soccer and go into business management or some kind of trade,” Brooks said.

Brooks ended his high school soccer career in style by winning Player of the Year and many people are excited to see what he does next. For now though, his fans can enjoy the fact he was Robeson County’s top player in 2026.

Locklear locks down coach of the year

Making program history is a sure-fire way to draw attention to your program and after hosting a playoff game for its first time ever, Purnell Swett boys soccer coach Kevin Locklear is the 2026 Robeson County Coach of the Year.

The Rams outscored opponents 34-17 this season en route to Locklear taking home this honor.

“These guys made it easy to be their coach,” Locklear said. “They were never satisfied so it was a great group to be a part of.”

The Rams (13-7-3) won three games by three or more goals this season and goalkeeper Branlon Brooks earned 10 shutouts. They also had multiple effective goal-scorers this season with Cy Moore leading the way with 11. Colton Sampson and Kale Woodall were also scoring threats with seven and four goals respectively.

Frankie McIntyre Jr., Oliver Antanacia and Jacolby Locklear all were effective catalysts for the Rams offense with four assists each. Collectively, this offense overwhelmed opposing defenses, especially given how much the defense and goalkeeping shut opposing offenses down.

“(Locklear’s) been there with me and has been my coach throughout all my life,” Rams goalkeeper Branlon Brooks said.

The Rams had a four-game winning streak and a five-game winning streak as they continuously found success throughout the season.

“Each game, they found a way to be successful,” Locklear said. “It was exciting to be able to win each game.”

Having different ways to come out on top is something great teams know a lot about. It’s evident the Rams took something from that playbook.

Purnell Swett is losing 10 seniors as they prepare for next season. However, Locklear and the entire program is enthusiastic about the JV players preparing to join the varsity ranks.

“Some tough shoes to fill,” Locklear said. “Positions are open but we’re hoping guys are ready to step in. Hopefully. we see benefits from guys coming up from JV. I’m excited to see some depth.”

It may be a challenge to replace all the players who are graduating but coach Locklear seems prepared to get the best out of new players.

All-County Team

*^Phoenix Cummings, Sr., D, Purnell Swett — Teamed with Brooks as a defensive anchor for the Rams, while also scoring two goals with three assists.

Cy Moore, Jr., MF, Purnell Swett — The Robeson Cup MVP had 11 goals with three assists.

Jacolby Locklear, Sr., MF, Purnell Swett — One of the Rams’ leaders had one goal with four assists.

Colton Sampson, Sr., F, Purnell Swett — A seven-goal contributor in his first season of soccer.

Kevin Vargas, So., MF, St. Pauls — An offensive catalyst for the Bulldogs with 17 assists, along with two goals.

Joshue Canuto, Jr., MF, St. Pauls — The county leader with 13 goals as part of St. Pauls’ conference-championship team.

Abiyel Suggs, Jr., D, St. Pauls — The center back contributed to six shutouts, including five in conference play.

*John Dineant, Sr., D, Lumberton — A defensive leader for the Pirates, he also scored a team-high six goals.

Bryan Juarez, Sr., MF, Lumberton — Scored three goals with four assists as the Pirates’ central playmaker.

Connor Zindros, Sr,. D, Lumberton — The high-IQ right back averaged more than eight steals per game, adding four assists.

Angel Acosta, Fr., MF, Red Springs — Scored 12 goals to lead the Red Devils, adding three assists.

Xavi Garcia, So., F, Red Springs — A 10-goal scorer with four assists as another of the Red Devils’ offensive leaders.

Riley Graham, Jr., STK, Red Springs — The striker scored eight goals for Red Springs.

* — denotes 2025 selection

^ — denotes 2024 selection

Honorable Mention

Purnell Swett’s Frankie McIntyre and Oliver Antanacio, Lumberton’s Wilfred Gomez and Benaia Garcia and Red Springs’ Elias Salgado-Rueda each earned honorable-mention selections.