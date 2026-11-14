UNC Pembroke’s Quay Watson (2) dribbles during a game against Barton last season in Pembroke. UNCP Athletics

PEMBROKE — Winning a regular-season conference championship doesn’t quite as much if you end up missing the NCAA Tournament and for the UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team, its sights are set much higher this season.

The Braves return to the court after winning the Conference Carolinas regular-season title in 2025-26 but coming up short in the conference tournament and missing out on a regional appearance.

While the Braves haven’t established their identity for the season yet and suffered a 104-96 loss at USC Beaufort, they have a plan for getting some early wins. The result of Friday’s game at Lander was unavailable at press time.

After a 21-8 finish last season, due to a variety of injuries, staying healthy is a clear point of emphasis for the Braves heading into the 2026-27 season. However, they also want to make sure everyone is on the same page as far as team strategies go.

“We need to emphasize what we’re trying to do and prevent losing,” UNCP men’s basketball coach Drew Richards said.

Avoiding costly mistakes and taking high-percentage shots will go a long way toward stockpiling wins for the Braves early on. Plus, UNCP needs to avoid costly turnovers and defensive lapses to make the NCAA Tournament this season. Last year, the Braves averaged 22 turnovers per game while forcing 18 per game. An important part of this season’s gameplan could be forcing more turnovers than they give up.

Freshmen Lavant Burgess, Brylee Austin and Trent Luechtefeld are all solid freshmen looking to become quality contributors for UNCP over the next few years.

“Burgess will be a critical piece moving forward,” Richards said. “Brylee and Trent will be in a supportive role.”

Burgess helped lead the Seminole (FL) Warhawks to a 14-10 record last season as the squad won six of its final nine games. Austin averaged 6.9 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals during his senior season at Concord Academy while Luechtefeld prepped with the Cross Trojans, earning All-State and All-Region selections.

Burgess will draw a lot of eyes if he gets a lot of minutes this season. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if Austin and Luechtefeld excel as role players and potentially earn more playing time as the season goes on.

Richards believes all players will be critical to winning, declining to say any particular players will be more critical than the rest.

“They’re all important,” Richards said. “We have more experience in the backcourt but nobody is technically experienced as a Brave yet.”

Shooting percentages were a strength for UNCP last season as they shot almost 51% from the field and 85% from the free throw line a year ago. Plus, the Braves made 32% of their 3-pointers last season, compared to their opponents making less than 29%.

One strength for the Braves last season was rebounding. The Braves averaged 38.3 rebounds per game while their opponents averaged 28.7.

As a number of freshmen enter the fray, UNCP hopes it can maintain its solid shooting percentages from last season while being sharper crashing the boards.

“We’re focused on getting better each day,” Richards said.

As the Braves continue looking to improve, they’re hungry to get back to the NCAA Tournament. Time will tell if these freshmen can help bring them to the promised land.