UNC Pembroke’s Bre’Asia Washington (4) takes a shot attempt during a game against Francis Marion last season in Pembroke. UNCP Athletics

PEMBROKE — When a college basketball team has three freshmen on the roster, it’s essential that they have veteran leaders to look to. Bre’Asia Washington and Grace Ikenegbu have proven to be mentors for their younger teammates, showing how it’s done through actions not words.

The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team hopes this combination helps the Braves improve from an 11-17 finish last year. UNCP opened its regular season at Wingate Friday at 6 p.m.; the result was unavailable at press time.

“(Washington and Ikenegbu) understand the culture and how to play competitively,” UNCP coach Kendra Samuels-Eaton said. “They understand how to play at a high level and everyone here respects them as team captains.”

Washington averaged 12.6 points per game last season while shooting 47% from the field and 71% from the free-throw line. She also put up 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Ikenegbu, for her part averaged 6.6 points and 8.6 rebounds while making 47% of her shots and just a hair under 70% of her free throws.

That duo should be a guiding light for freshmen Asia Burton, M.J. Dabiri and Ty Pullman. As these three freshmen freshmen look to push this program to new heights, veteran leadership will be invaluable.

“(The freshmen) are trying to understand the pace of our play,” Samuels-Eaton said. “We’re hoping they have more good days than bad days. (MJ Dabiri, Asia Burton and Ty Pullman) can definitely impact the program.”

Defense was one area where UNCP was decent last season, allowing 66 points while their opponents shot under 42%. Unfortunately, shooting 31% from beyond the arc and 65% from the free-throw line held their average down at 62.6 points per game.

Samuels-Eaton has even bolder expectations for this season’s Braves.

“We want to keep opponents under 58 points per game,” she said.

After a solid defensive output last year, the Braves are seeking total domination on that side of the ball this year. Of course, other teams will have something to say about that.

While freshmen and seniors will tell a significant chunk of this season’s story and Mia Lewis comes to mind.

Lewis, a junior transfer from Claflin averaged nine points a game last season. As a freshman at Palm Beach State, Lewis scored 12.7 points per game while shooting 38.4% from the field.

“Lewis is a guard who can do a lot of different things,” Samuels-Eaton said. “She’s a three-level scorer and is electric on the floor.”

Having a solid junior transfer provides the team with experience while also giving them two potential seasons before she’s gone.

Improving from last season’s 11-17 record is critical and starting with a defensive blueprint will help provide a foundation for success. As the season progresses, fans will find out if this has become a powerful, defensive roster or if UNCP will struggle to keep up with its opponents once again.