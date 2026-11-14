Thorndyke records ace, Haskins makes double eagle

Knocky Thorndyke recently made a hole-in-one on the par-3 second hole at Pinecrest Country Club with a 6-iron, during the Senior Shootout. It was his eighth ace overall and seventh at Pinecrest.

John Haskins made a double eagle on the par-5 eighth hole at Pinecrest during Thursday’s Senior Shootout. Haskins knocked in Thorndyke’s drive from 115 yards with a gap wedge.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a two-stroke victory over Roy Williamson and Warren Bowen. Randy Bullard and Howard Clark were the winners of the second flight with Prentice Harris and Greg Harris coming in second place. The third flight was won by Keith Woods and David Locklear followed by Jerry Long and James Howard Locklear, who came in second place. Keith Cox and James Brown were the fourth flight winners with James Humphrey and Tommy Belch coming in second place. The fifth flight was won by Mike Lowry and Kyle Clark followed by Rick Baxley and Clifton Rich, who came in second place. J.B. McGirt, J.T. Powers, Pete Maynor and Rusty Patterson were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Joe Marks with a 68, Gary Wallshock 69, Marty Hunt 69, Bert Thomas 71, Mitch Grier 71, James Thompson 72, Jeff Wishart 72, Tommy Davis 73, Marcus White 73, Chris Barfield 73, Tim Rice 73, Brian Davis 73, Randy Williamson 74, Matt Lassiter 74, Todd Mickelson 75, Robert Lawson 76, Colby Allen 76, J.B. Lowry 76, Barry Leonard 76, Andy Andrews 76, James Barron 78, Butch Lennon 78, Donald Arnette 78, Bob Antone 78 and Roy Williamson 78.

Pinecrest Country Club news

The next Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event includes a hot dog lunch and more. Call the pro shop for more info at 910-738-6541.

Things to do while playing golf that will ensure everyone has a good time: repair ball marks, repair divots, rake sand traps, let faster players thru, get a tee time and be on time.

Food for thought: Getting a tee time will ensure you a place on the course.

A choose-up is played each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a 1 p.m. tee time.