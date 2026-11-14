St. Pauls’ Malik McKoy (4) returns an interception for a touchdown during Thursday’s game at Lumberton. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

WILSON — The St. Pauls football team couldn’t take advantage of its opportunities in Friday’s second-round 5A state playoff game at Fike, and the Bulldogs’ season came to an end in a 28-17 defeat.

“They played with more passion than we did,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said.

Fike (9-2), the No. 6 seed in the 5A East Region, advances to the third round and will face No. 3 Hunt next week.

Trailing 21-10 at halftime, No. 11 St. Pauls (8-4) had a chance to cut into the Fike lead in the third quarter, driving into the red zone numerous times but failing to score in the span. The tally remained 21-10 favoring the Demons to end the third quarter.

Fike extended its lead to 28-10 early in the fourth quarter; St. Pauls closed to 28-17 with 1:49 to go.

“We just couldn’t capitalize,” Setzer said. “We were in the redzone several times, had some busted plays. We had some opportunities; defense, we got some takeaways and got the ball back, but we just couldn’t capitalize.”

Jayden Graham rushed for 156 yards on 22 carries with one touchdown for St. Pauls. Andrew Lowry completed 10 passes for 144 yards and one touchdown, while also rushing for 41 yards; Malik McKoy caught four passes for 71 yards and a touchdown. Joshue Canuto also kicked a field goal for St. Pauls.

Fike took an early 14-0 lead before St. Pauls answered to make it a 14-7 game. The Demons scored with 10:12 left in the half to go up 21-7, and the Bulldogs added Canuto’s field goal before the break to make it a 21-10 game.

The loss ends an up-and-down season for St. Pauls, which started 5-0, lost its next three games, and had won three straight before Friday’s matchup. The Bulldogs battled numerous injuries through the second half of the season.

“We went through a lot of bumps and bruises,” Setzer said. “We got eight wins, praise God for that. Going through all these injuries and things, getting guys back, we just haven’t been able to get back to playing good. Just a lot of adversity this year; we’ve got to do a better job of coming through that.”