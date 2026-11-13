Fairmont’s improved season ends in playoff loss

Fairmont’s Tariq Leggett (1) catches a touchdown pass as Lumberton’s Josiah Britt (22) defends during an Aug. 20 game in Lumberton. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

ASHEBORO — The No. 9-seeded Fairmont football team has come a long way from winning only one game a year ago to making the 4A state playoffs and earning its first playoff win since 2016. Unfortunately, the Golden Tornadoes failed to make it two in a row as they lost on the road at No. 8 Southwestern Randolph Cougars 43-14.

“We were missing five or six players tonight,” Fairmont coach Reggie Bush said. “This season was a big turnaround and we’re looking forward to the future.”

Southwestern Randolph (8-3) got the ball to begin the game and after getting into a 3rd-and-20 situation around the Fairmont 30, running back Nathan Garner ran the ball 19 yards to get it to 4th-and-1 before punching it in for a touchdown on the next play with 5:28 left in the first quarter. The offensive linemen forced the runner in on the 2-point conversion, putting the Cougars up 8-0.

Fairmont (6-6) fumbled the following kickoff, allowing Southwestern Randolph to maintain momentum as the Cougars ran it inside the Fairmont 10-yard line after just three plays. With 1:41 left in the first quarter, Garner crossed the pylons for the second time and a successful extra point made it 15-0. The Golden Tornadoes failed to do anything on the next drive, throwing a pick-six with 10 seconds remaining and went into the second quarter down 22-0.

The Golden Tornadoes found some momentum late in the second quarter when Tariq Leggett caught a touchdown pass with 1:53 left in the half to make it 22-6 at the half. Garner ran for 148 yards in the first half for the Cougars.

The Fairmont offense was dormant in the third quarter, failing to sustain drives. Meanwhile, Garner ran in his third touchdown of the game for Southwestern Randolph with 6:17 on the clock to put the Cougars up 29-6. After some defensive stops, shortly before the quarter ended, Fairmont fumbled as Southwestern Randolph regained possession heading into the fourth quarter up by 23.

Garner opened the fourth quarter with his fourth rushing touchdown, going 30 yards with 11:51 left, to put the Cougars up 36-6. After a Fairmont fumble, Garner ran the ball down to the Fairmont 6-yard-line setting up a touchdown pass for the Cougars, as they took a 43-6 lead with 8:58 remaining.

The Golden Tornadoes Jyston Vereen ran for a touchdown with 2:37 left. Brandon Regan ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 43-14, which remained the score when the game ended.

Garner ended the game with 22 carries for 224 yards and four touchdowns as the Cougars ran for 289 yards as a team.

“We had too many missed tackles,” Bush said.

Fairmont quarterback Jamarion Brown finished completing 6-of-11 passes for 112 yards and had 39 of the Golden Tornadoes’ 109 rushing yards. Leggett finished with four receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown.

While it was a disappointing finish to the season, the Fairmont football team can have pride in the massive leap its taken in one season under head coach Reggie Bush. If they take another step forward in year two, Bush will be leaving a legacy in Robeson County.

“We had a good year,” Bush said. “I wish it could’ve ended differently but it was a good year.”

The Golden Tornadoes had three wins by 30-plus points this season so they got a taste of domination. Time will tell if they can dominate even more next season.

It was a rough ending to a season which was a massive improvement over last year for the Golden Tornadoes.

Southwestern Randolph advanced to face No. 1 East Duplin in the third round next week.