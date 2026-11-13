The Kiwanis Club of Robeson-Lumberton’s 65th annual Pancake Festival is underway. Pictured, Kason William Chavis, 8, of Pembroke, eats a pancake at the festival on Friday. The event continues on Saturday morning, from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., at Bill Sapp Recreation Center in Lumberton. Tickets are $10 at the door, all you can eat, and children under 4 eat free. Dine-in, takeout and drive-thru options are available. All proceeds benefit the Kiwanis Children’s Foundation. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

The Kiwanis Club of Robeson-Lumberton’s 65th annual Pancake Festival is underway. Pictured, Kason William Chavis, 8, of Pembroke, eats a pancake at the festival on Friday. The event continues on Saturday morning, from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., at Bill Sapp Recreation Center in Lumberton. Tickets are $10 at the door, all you can eat, and children under 4 eat free. Dine-in, takeout and drive-thru options are available. All proceeds benefit the Kiwanis Children’s Foundation.