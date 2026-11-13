LUMBERTON — You are invited to attend our 13th Annual Very Merry Local Holiday Festival (VMLHF). There will be a great assortment to choose from as we showcase the professional talents of our local artisans and crafters.

If you are looking for originality and authenticity then a very personalized gift can be found here. Amazingly, even with all the input and individual’s time to create these crafts, there is something in a very broad and affordable price range. Our current vendor list will be offering original pieces of pottery including bowls, plates, cups and free-form statuary that could easily be seen in elite galleries.

One of our repeat vendors will be showcasing beautifully hand-knitted scarves, gloves and head coverings made from alpaca or angora rabbit fiber raised on a Robeson County farm. Talk about warm accessories! There will be woodworking, basketry, soaps, lotions, jewelry, Christmas decorations, bows, ornaments, farmhouse crafts, hand-painted stationary and greeting cards. We will have quilters present with a variety of beautiful cloth accessories sown together with personality. For the gardener on your gift list, we will have waxed Amaryllis bulbs, English bulb planted containers, gardening gloves, and bee hotels. Bee hotels? Did I mention we will also have a station with local honey and value-added honey products such as beeswax candles for purchase?

To compliment the festive atmosphere, we will have a hot chocolate bar with all the fixings, buttered popcorn to enjoy as you make your selections; both will be free for our customers to enhance their shopping experience. Best of all, this event will be held inside where it’s nice and warm, so the weather won’t play a big factor affecting your shopping.

The Very Merry Local Holiday Festival will be held at N.C. Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, located at 455 Caton Road, Lumberton, in the O. P. Owens Auditorium on Saturday, Dec. 5. We will be open for business 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Robeson County Farmers Market will have the opportunity to accompany this event.

The VMLHF was developed years ago to bring a different customer base to the Robeson County Farmers Market. Now that the farmers market opened its membership to crafters, the dynamics of this event is taking a new spin on it. Our purpose now could be defined as community development. Our community is chock-full of very talented crafters and artisans who need and deserve the support of our community.

We provide an opportunity for our fellow Robesonians by offering a place, time, and some advertisement to promote this event. We depend on social media and our followers to help spread the word as much as possible. Visit our Facebook page (N.C. Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center) prior to the event where we showcase our vendors with their authentic wares. We also know there are several events happening the same day throughout the county — we support and encourage you to attend each one, if possible.

For many folks, most of our holiday purchases come from a big box store, chain, or online. This spending has minimal effects on our local economy, except for providing a few retail jobs. Financially supporting a local craftsman goes to folks who live in our area, have children that go to our schools, visit our dentist and doctors, and bank with our community institutions. I have been told a dollar spent locally can turn over nine times in the local economy before leaving the area.

So, I am asking you to support your local economy, visit a local craft show, and spend some money. Many folks would rather open a unique, one-of-a-kind, original crafted gift than something highly commercialized and mass produced. Please note, that for every $10 spent at the Very Merry Local Holiday Festival, you can enter for a chance to win a $100 cash prize to be drawn at the end of the event.