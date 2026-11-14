Barnes

MAXTON — A narcotics investigation by the Border Belt Drug Task Force has led to the arrest of a suspect with a history of narcotic convictions.

On Thursday, Border Belt Task Force investigators and Robeson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Operators executed a search warrant at the residence on the 400 block of Stanton Road, southeast of Maxton. During the course of the investigation, a quantity of cocaine, suboxone strips, prescription pills, marijuana, a firearm and paraphernalia were located and seized.

Tommy Dale Barnes, 40, of Maxton surrendered to investigators Friday afternoon and has been charged with the following offenses:

— Trafficking in opium/heroin

— Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine

— Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II-controlled substance

— Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule III-controlled substance

— Felony possession of cocaine

— Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substances

— Possession of firearm by a convicted felon

— Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

— Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Barnes is being held in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $1.1 million secured bond.

“Mr. Tommy Dale Barnes, a convicted felon drug dealer, apparently believed his surrender to our Border Belt Drug Task Force was an opportunity to make light of a very serious situation on social media,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “Drug trafficking is not a game, and the consequences are very real. With a bond exceeding one million dollars, the seriousness of these charges should now be evident. Those who choose to engage in illegal drug activity should understand that our commitment to aggressively investigating and pursuing these cases will not waver. We will continue taking decisive action to protect our communities and bring offenders before the courts.”

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191 or email drugs@robesoncountysonc.gov.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” a release by RCSO said. “The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

“The Sheriff’s Office does not issue or determine bond amounts,” the release also stated. “This is done through a judicial official, such as a judge or magistrate, as per N.C. General Statute 15A-532. Many factors are considered when determining bond amounts.”