LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College (RCC) invites the community to experience the rich traditions, vibrant culture and enduring heritage of Native Americans during its annual Native American Heritage Month Celebration on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the campus of RCC.

This year’s celebration will bring together students, faculty, staff and community members for a day of cultural appreciation, education and fellowship featuring traditional powwow dancing, storytelling, music, cultural demonstrations and an exciting variety of food and craft vendors.

A highlight of the celebration will be a special powwow presentation led by the Dark Water Society of Culture Group of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Through traditional dancing, drumming and singing, the group will share the history and cultural significance of powwow traditions, offering attendees a deeper understanding of the various dance styles, regalia, and customs that have been preserved and passed down through generations. Community members and students who participate in traditional dancing are encouraged to join in the celebration.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. with food and craft vendors opening throughout the morning, followed by the official program at approximately 11 a.m. Chris Conner will welcome attendees, followed by a traditional blessing and prayer led by Reggie Brewer. The Lumbee Warriors Association will present the colors, and Senior Miss Lumbee, Ms. Lottie Lowery Locklear, will perform the National Anthem. The Dark Water Society Culture Group will also share a traditional Flag Song and Veterans Honor Song.

Additional cultural activities include storytelling by Reggie Brewer and John Oxendine. Attendees can explore more than a dozen craft vendors showcasing unique handmade creations and enjoy food from CQUE, Hunt’s Kitchen, Jason’s, Lumbee Bloomin Onion, Pam’s, and Pony’s Sips and Sweets.

Native American Heritage Month provides an opportunity to honor the history, contributions and cultural influence of Indigenous peoples. In Robeson County, where Native American heritage is deeply woven into the community’s identity, RCC’s annual celebration serves as a meaningful reminder of the importance of preserving traditions, sharing cultural knowledge and celebrating a heritage that continues to thrive across generations.

The celebration is open to the public, and community members of all ages are encouraged to attend, experience the traditions, support local vendors and join RCC in honoring the rich Native American heritage that continues to shape the region.