LUMBERTON — The Southeastern Official Association is seeking officials for recreation and middle school basketball for the 2026-27 season.

“No experience is necessary — just a love for the game and a willingness to learn,” said Adrian Lowery, who is coordinating officials for this year’s programs. “Officiating is a great way to stay involved in basketball, support our youth, and give back to the community.”

The SOA will be holding its first officials meeting on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Housing Authority of the City of Lumberton, at 307 Martin Luther King Drive in Lumberton.

This meeting will provide important details about officiating opportunities for the upcoming seasons, including schedules, training and league expectations. Attendees are encouraged to bring something to write with and take notes, as there will be a great deal of information shared.

Anyone with questions or seeking more information can contact Lowery at 910-827-1947. Those who know others interested in becoming officials are encouraged to invite them to attend the meeting as well.