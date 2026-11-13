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UNCP soccer stuns Catawba with 2OT golden-goal win
By Staff report,9 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. — After 105 scoreless minutes, fifth-seeded UNC Pembroke’s Hailey Jones struck for the golden-goal winner in the 106th to take a 1-0 win over fourth-seeded Catawba in NCAA Southeast Regional action Friday morning.
The Braves will be back in action Sunday as they face top-seeded Columbus State. who beat Flagler 1-0 in Friday’s opening round. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Walden Soccer Complex in Columbus, Georgia.
Jones ended the match on the assist from Willow Price, whose centering pass found the foot of Jones, who one-touched it home for the golden goal.
Addison Ellsworth matched her career-high with 10 saves to log her 18th career clean sheet.
The Braves (13-2-5) improved to 4-7-0 all-time against the Indians (13-6-2), while also snapping Catawba’s four-match winning streak in the series.
Nearly 16 years to the day, the victory marked the program’s first NCAA Tournament win since beating Pfeiffer 3-0 on November 12, 2010.
Jones tallied her fourth goal of the season, while Price notched her fourth assist of the year.
Catawba outshot UNCP 27-18, but held just a 10-8 advantage in shots on goal. The Indians won the corner kick battle 10-4.