The UNC Pembroke soccer team celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal in Friday’s NCAA Tournament first-round match against Catawba in Columbus, Ga. Photo courtesy of Columbus State Athletics

COLUMBUS, Ga. — After 105 scoreless minutes, fifth-seeded UNC Pembroke’s Hailey Jones struck for the golden-goal winner in the 106th to take a 1-0 win over fourth-seeded Catawba in NCAA Southeast Regional action Friday morning.

The Braves will be back in action Sunday as they face top-seeded Columbus State. who beat Flagler 1-0 in Friday’s opening round. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Walden Soccer Complex in Columbus, Georgia.

Jones ended the match on the assist from Willow Price, whose centering pass found the foot of Jones, who one-touched it home for the golden goal.

Addison Ellsworth matched her career-high with 10 saves to log her 18th career clean sheet.

The Braves (13-2-5) improved to 4-7-0 all-time against the Indians (13-6-2), while also snapping Catawba’s four-match winning streak in the series.

Nearly 16 years to the day, the victory marked the program’s first NCAA Tournament win since beating Pfeiffer 3-0 on November 12, 2010.

Jones tallied her fourth goal of the season, while Price notched her fourth assist of the year.

Catawba outshot UNCP 27-18, but held just a 10-8 advantage in shots on goal. The Indians won the corner kick battle 10-4.