Robeson County Commissioner John Cummings, second from right, and Robeson Community College President Melissa Singler, second from left, greet veterans at Wednesday’s Veterans Day Luncheon. Photo courtesy of RCC

LUMBERTON — Patriotism, gratitude, and a deep appreciation for military service filled the room at Robeson Community College (RCC) on Wednesday as the college hosted a special Veterans Day Luncheon honoring the brave men and women who served in the United States Armed Forces.

Hosted by the RCC Foundation and the Military Affiliated Resource Center (MARC) Committee, this year’s celebration, themed “America’s 250th Anniversary Celebration: Honoring Those Who Served,” brought together an impressive gathering of veterans, elected officials, members of the RCC Board of Trustees, RCC Foundation Board of Directors, students, faculty, staff and community supporters for a meaningful tribute to the courage, sacrifice and dedication of our nation’s military service members.

RCC President Melissa Singler welcomed attendees with heartfelt remarks, emphasizing that the veterans in attendance were the true guests of honor.

“Your presence speaks to the importance of honoring those who have given so much in service to our country and our communities, said Singler. “We hope you feel the gratitude and respect that words alone can never fully express.”

The program featured an opening prayer by Chaplain Larry Bullock of American Legion Post 42, followed by the presentation of colors by the Native American Women Warriors, whose participation highlighted the patriotic and meaningful tone for the celebration.

Lottie Locklear, Mrs. Senior Lumbee 2026–2027, performed the National Anthem, while the Robeson Rockers provided entertainment. RCC student and poetry contest winner Justice Tart also participated in the program, adding a meaningful student voice to the celebration.

A special moment of recognition came through the Honor Wall presentation led by Renee Collins, Vice President of the RCC Foundation. The recognition served as a tribute to those whose military service and sacrifices have left a lasting legacy, reinforcing the importance of honoring veterans and preserving their stories for future generations.

A highlight of the luncheon was the keynote address delivered by Robeson County Commissioner John Cummings, a veteran, who reflected on the significance of Veterans Day and the lasting impact veterans continue to have on their communities.

“Today is the 11th month, the 11th day, and the 11th hour, and that means more to a veteran than anything,” said Cummings.

His remarks referenced Nov. 11, 1918, when the armistice that ended the fighting in World War I took effect at 11 a.m., marking the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. Originally commemorated as Armistice Day, the occasion later became Veterans Day, honoring all Americans who have served in the nation’s Armed Forces.

Cummings, who is also an alumnus of Robeson Community College, spoke about the commitment to service that extends far beyond a veteran’s time in uniform.

“Veterans have a service mindset, and it shows in our community, and it shows right here at RCC today, where I am an alumnus,” Cummings shared. “If you know a veteran, thank them. They have earned it. Nothing was given to them.”

Keats Ellis, a member of the MARC Committee, introduced Cummings, while RCC’s Culinary Department prepared and served a special luncheon for veterans and attendees.

As the nation celebrates 250 years of American independence, the gathering served as a reminder that the freedoms enjoyed today are rooted in the service and sacrifices of generations of American veterans. For Robeson Community College, the Veterans Day Luncheon was more than a celebration. It was an opportunity to express sincere gratitude, bring the community together, and ensure that those who have served know their sacrifices are remembered, their stories are valued, and their service will never be forgotten.