The Fairmont Veterans Day program included Fairmont’s Festival Queens, Fairmont High School Ambassadors, FHS ROTC, City Manager Jerome Chestnut, Shella Stephens and Kelly Barr. Contributed photo | Mayor Charles Kemp

FAIRMONT — The Town of Fairmont honored all who have served to protect American freedom during a Veteran’s Day ceremony on Wednesday.

Shella Stephens, a U.S. Air Force Veteran with six years of service, was the guest speaker. Town Manager Jerome Chestnut, a veteran, also spoke during the ceremony.

Mayor Charles Kemp revealed information recarding a committee of veterans who have been working since January to plan and place a suitable memorial to all veterans on the ground of the town’s new Town Hall.

Fairmont’s Festival Queens, Fairmont High School Ambassadors, FHS ROTC and Kelly Barr were also each part of the ceremony.