I’ve said it for many years: the second round of the playoffs is where it gets tough.

In the first round, a strong team can often find itself on the good end of a lopsided result, especially now with how many teams make the playoffs. But by the second round, every team that’s still playing has advanced to get here, either by winning a game on the field or by earning a first-round bye.

Thus, even a second-round win isn’t particularly easy to come by — and the games will just keep getting subsequently tougher from here.

With two Robeson County teams still alive entering Friday, how will St. Pauls and Fairmont fare as they travel for their second-round matchups? Here are some predictions:

Last week: 3-0

Season: 35-8

St. Pauls at Fike

St. Pauls (7-3), the No. 11 seed in the 5A East Region, was, frankly, fortunate to survive in last week’s 33-32 first-round win over No. 22 Person. The Bulldogs now switch from struggling to get past a 2-8 team to facing an 8-2 Fike team, the No. 6 seed.

Following last week’s game, there was clearly an understanding from St. Pauls that they’ll have to play a much cleaner game against the Golden Demons if they want to win. A secondary that struggled against Person now faced a 2,100-plus-yard passer in Fike’s Sam Finch, while the Bulldogs’ offense takes on a Golden Demons defense allowing just 15.4 points per game this season.

St. Pauls needs to play its very best to win here, and our most recent look at them wasn’t that.

Fike 28, St. Pauls 14

Fairmont at Southwestern Randolph

Don’t let Fairmont’s 6-5 record fool you; the Golden Tornadoes are playing as well as anyone over the last three weeks, including a 58-6 first-round win by ninth-seeded Fairmont over No. 24 Carver to kick off their 4A East Region playoffs last week.

They now make the trip to Asheboro to face No. 8 Southwestern Randolph, who is 7-3 but has split its last four games following a 5-1 start. These picks are always tougher with an out-of-area team that you haven’t been following throughout the season, but I see a beatable team in the Cougars and a hot one in the Golden Tornadoes; that hot streak has also given Fairmont confidence that it hasn’t had in a long time.

Fairmont hasn’t been to the third round since 2015, but they’ll find a way to win this one and return.

Fairmont 34, Southwestern Randolph 28