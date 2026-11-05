Thankful Christmas Concert & Nativity Show returns in Lake Waccamaw

LAKE WACCAMAW – An expanded concert of seasonal music along with the showing and sale of thousands of new-to-you Nativity scenes is returning to Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina (BGHNC) just in time to kick off the holiday season.

The Thankful Christmas Nativity Sale will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20 and Saturday, Nov. 21 in the Fellowship Hall, and the Thankful Christmas Concert will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22 in the Chapel on the BGHNC campus in Lake Waccamaw. Final nativity sales will happen from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22 before, during and after the concert.

“This event combines our gratitude for all our blessings and the coming joy of Christmas with an amazing array of seasonal music from artists around our region,” said Amanda Irwin, director of marketing and communications at BGHNC and an organizer of the event.

On Friday and Saturday, visit the warm Fellowship Hall to browse thousands of Nativity scenes from the last 30 boxes we just opened in our collection and buy your favorites. Nativity pieces or scenes from our collection will be priced from $1 to $25 with specially priced items in an area on the stage. Nativities can be great Christmas gifts as well. All sales of nativities will benefit the programs of care at Boys & Girls Homes.

On Sunday, come to our lovely Chapel to enjoy seasonal music from the Burdette Duo, the Brunswick Brass Choir, and area musicians Camille Hartley, Austin Johnson and Jerry Green singing holiday favorites and leading the congregation in carols at the end of the concert. The BGHNC Choir will also perform its inaugural show, revived after a 20-year absence. All donations at the concert will benefit the more than 120 children in care through BGHNC.

Then after the concert, visitors may return to the Fellowship Hall, buy more Nativity treasures, and enjoy Christmas cookies and cider.

“We hope you can come, be merry and then experience and even purchase many different artistic interpretations of the Nativity story in our Fellowship Hall,” Irwin added.

Past Nativity shows at Boys & Girls Homes included The Christmas Nativity Journey which began in 2022 with the donation of more than 30,000 Nativity pieces to Boys and Girls Homes from Tabor City florist and avid collector Rodney Gore.