Fairmont set for first home playoff game since 2015

Fairmont’s Jamarion Brown (2) drops back to pass during a Sept. 18 game at St. Pauls. Jacob Husson | The Robesonian

FAIRMONT — After a trying 2025 season that saw the Fairmont football team finish 1-9, new coach Reggie Bush pushed the team to regular season success in 2026 as the Golden Tornadoes are currently 5-5 with the No. 9 seed in the 4A East Regional. They’ll face No. 24 Carver (3-7) in the first round at 7 p.m. Friday in their first home playoff game since 2015.

“The breakdown, God, family, football (has been the reason for success),” Fairmont coach Reggie Bush said.

The Golden Tornadoes ended their regular season with two straight wins, outscoring South Brunswick and Red Springs 98-13 after losing their previous four on-field games, being outscored 125-64. Continuing to flex their offensive muscles will be critical.

During the two-game win streak, the Fairmont defense has overwhelmed the opposition, allowing 13 points combined. This dropped their points allowed per game average to 22.6. While the Carver offense hasn’t been overly impressive throughout the season with three shutouts this season, it comes off a 72-point showing against Bartlett Yancey.

“We just have to stop their run game,” Bush said. “They can’t gain momentum.”

Carver running back Jonathan Patterson has been elite on limited rushes this year with 90 carries for 770 yards and 14 touchdowns. Slowing him down will be a challenge but critical to Fairmont winning this game.

This being Fairmont’s first home playoff game since 2015 isn’t lost on the coaching staff as the Golden Tornadoes look to make their town proud. They know they’re playing for their comunity as well as each other and that’s helped them get this far.

“We just know we’re playing for each other and the community and bringing joy back to the comunity,” Bush said.

The Fairmont community has taken pride in what this team has done this season, especially given the struggles of last year.

Just like the Fairmont defense will focus on slowing down the run, its offense will be looking to establish the run from the start.

“Our run game (will be critical offensively),” Bush said.

The Golden Tornadoes have had several quality players carry the ball this season with sophomore running back Jeremiah Morris leading the way with 74 carries for 573 yards and five touchdowns. Kamarii Williamson has 58 carries for 364 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, the two quarterbacks have also ran it well with Joshua Townsend having 27 carries for 246 yards and two touchdowns while Jamarion Brown has 17 carries for 170 yards and three touchdowns.

Friday’s winner advances to face No. 8 Southwestern Randolph in next week’s second round; the Cougars have a first-round bye.

St. Pauls hosts Person in playoff opener

The St. Pauls football team earned the No. 11 seed in the 5A East Region and will play at home against No. 22 Person in the first round of the playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Bulldogs (7-3) got off to a 5-0 start to this season before dropping three straight as injuries piled up. However, they ended the season on the right note, beating South View and Douglas Byrd by a combined margin of 88-38.

St. Pauls running back Jayden Graham has been the heart and soul of the Bulldogs offense with 1,279 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Wide receiver Malikah Locklear has also beein important with 21 receptions for 379 yards and six touchdowns.

Person (2-8), on the other hand has lost its last three games, being outscored 156-61 in that time.

Person quarterback Willie Lunsford has played fairly well this season with 1,243 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and two interceptions. His top target has been wide receiver Tae Winstead who has 22 catches for 652 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

Rockets running back Kasen Evans has 98 rushes for 442 yards and four touchdowns to lead the team.

For the season, St. Pauls is scoring more than double its opponents this season with a margin of 299-140.

This game begins the Bulldogs pursuit of a deeper playoff run than last season when they fell in the third round 28-21 at Northside-Jacksonville.

The winner advances to face No. 6 Fike in the second round.

Lumberton heads to Davie County in first round

The Lumberton football team will do battle with Davie County in the first round of the 7A playoffs West Region Friday night, kicking off at 7 p.m.

The Pirates (2-8) used a 28-26 road win over rival Purnell Swett to push themselves into the playoffs after struggling for most of the season.

In eight losses this season, Lumberton has allowed 292 points or 36.5 points per game. Overall, they’ve given up 31.9 points per game this season.

Davie County (6-4) has a dominant running back in Braxton Bowling. With only 165 carries, he’s put up 1,240 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. Noah Dulin has been the team’s top receiver this season with 35 catches for 694 yards and 10 touchdowns.

After dropping their first game at West Forsyth, the War Eagles took their next two games, outscoring their opponents 84-43 before winning three of their next four and then faltering, losing the next two games, being outscored 95-35. However, they would rebound in their last regular season game, defeating South Iredell 42-14.

Lumberton running back Josiah Britt has been a top offensive talent with 46 carries for 323 yards and four touchdowns while Jeremiah Campbell has 34 carries for 264 yards and two touchdowns.

The Lumberton offense is looking to avoid a fourth shutout or a seventh game being held under 10 points.

Friday’s victor will face No. 7 Page in the second round next week.