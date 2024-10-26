Open in App
    Must-see Production

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iWqZC_0wNcF3PB00
    The annual holiday musical revue is ideal for the entire family. Jody Johnson | Photorad Photography

    LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton will conduct its 13th Annual Robeson County Christmas Show starting Dec. 6 and running for two consecutive weekends.

    This annual tradition has become one of the region’s most popular Christmas shows, with ticket availability already low for some of the performances.

    The annual holiday musical revue is ideal for the entire family and features regional performers singing and dancing in the holidays. The show includes beautifully staged dancing of the “Civettes” as well as exhilarating performances by the show’s adult and youth ensembles.

    This year’s show features former Miss North Carolina Rebekah Revels Lowry, X-Factor Top 40 selection Brent Tyler and other regional performers.

    The theater will be decorated for Christmas, with new projections enhancing the audience experience. There also will be appearances by Frosty the Snowman, the Grinch and Santa Claus.

    This year’s Annual Robeson County Christmas Show performance schedule:

    7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6

    1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

    7 p.m. Saturday, December 7

    3 p.m. Sunday, Dec.8

    7 p.m. Friday, Dec., 13

    1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

    7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

    1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15

    For ticket prices, contact the theater at 910-738-4339. Tickets for the Mainstage Series can also be purchased online by going to the theater’s web site at www.carolinaciviccenter.com.

    Tickets also can be purchased in-person or with credit card or cash 1-5:30 pm Monday through Friday through its administrative offices on the theater’s second floor (enter on Fourth Street side), or by calling the Civic Center at 910-738-4339. When available, tickets can also be purchased at the door. Theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales one hour prior to performance.

    GENERAL INFORMATION

    The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater is a beautifully-restored 1928 treasure listed on the National Register of Historic Places that offers visitors a unique and visually stunning experience. The theater is located at 315 North Chestnut Street in the heart of downtown Lumberton. First opened as a vaudeville and silent film house, the theater offers a wide array of programming including live touring performances, original productions, art exhibits, films, special events and rentals. For more information visit www.carolinaciviccenter.com

    The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater is located in historic downtown Lumberton at Fourth and Chestnut streets, just one block north of the downtown plaza. There is plenty of parking around the theater. For a full schedule and to sign up for its e-newsletter visit: www.carolinaciviccenter.com

