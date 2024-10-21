Open in App
    Police make arrest in Monday Elm Street shooting in Lumberton

    By David Kennard The Robesonian,

    1 days ago
    Lumberton Police have one man in custody in connection to a non-fatal shooting Monday in a Lumberton neighborhood.

    LUMBERTON — One man is in custody after an afternoon shooing injured another man Monday in a downtown Lumberton neighborhood.

    Lumberton police responded to report at 11:48 a.m. Monday that one person had been shot in 1200 block of North Elm Street.

    When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a police statement released on Monday.

    “EMS arrived on the scene and treated the victim’s injuries before he was taken to an undisclosed medical facility,” the Lumberton Police statement read. “The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.”

    Police have arrested 26-year-old John Ethan Hendren of 1202 N. Elm St.

    “Hendren was located after a short search of the surrounding area and taken into custody without incident,” police stated. “Hendren is in custody in the Robeson County Detention Center.”

    No charges or pending legal actiobn has yet been made available.

