Bulldogs not taking Tornadoes lightly ahead of Week 9 matchup

St. Pauls’ Yoshua McBryde (10) stiffarms Fairmont’s Jamir Jones (8) during an Oct. 6, 2023 game at Fairmont. The teams meet Friday at St. Pauls. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

ST. PAULS — After two decades as a head coach, St. Pauls’ Mike Setzer is familiar with the challenge of making sure that his team doesn’t overlook an opponent who enters a game with a less-than-desirable record. It’s why he’s making sure that the Bulldogs’ opponent this week, winless Fairmont, isn’t overlooked.

That message has come as St. Pauls prepares to host the Golden Tornadoes for homecoming on Friday, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. at G.S. Kinlaw Stadium.

“It’s Fairmont — Fairmont’s always athletic,” Setzer said. “They’re dangerous; whether people look at their record or not, they’re a dangerous team. They have the ability to make plays. There’s been times in the past they’ve matched up well with us, so we don’t take their record lightly at all.”

Setzer points to last year’s game, which was scoreless for nearly the entire first half before St. Pauls ultimately pulled away to win 35-6, as proof that Fairmont (0-7, 0-2 Southeastern Athletic Conference) could still provide a tough test for St. Pauls (5-2, 2-0 Southeastern) despite entering with a winless record.

“They played a really good half against us last year,” Setzer said. “We remind them of things like that, and then progressing to go to the next level, what that means is you can’t wait, you’ve got to take your destiny into your own hands, and you need to be progressing every day in practice.”

Fairmont coach Jeremy Carthen says the Golden Tornadoes always get up for this game — something that’s been the case since Carthen took over the Fairmont program before the 2023 season, and also when he was on the other sideline in this series as a St. Pauls assistant under Setzer.

“It’ll be a tough game for us. It’s going to be an exciting game for us as well,” Carthen said. “It seems like these guys always get up for this game, so that’s exciting.”

Fairmont has lost eight straight games and 15 of its last 16 dating back to last season, leaving Carthen with the task of keeping his team positive and motivated through those struggles.

“That’s been challenging, trying to keep the kids together. … They want to win,” Carthen said. “It’s been challenging, something I’m definitely learning how to navigate through.”

“I know Coach Carthen is staying up, no matter what their record is, he’s trying to find us a way to give us a headache,” Setzer said. “Coach Carthen knows a lot about our program, so we have to be mindful that we have to practice really good, because Coach Carthen is a really good coach and eventually he’s going to find a way for those guys to be successful.”

Fairmont will face a St. Pauls offense that’s among the most balanced in the area; last week was a particular example, with the Bulldogs rushing for 223 yards and passing for 168 in a 44-6 win at Red Springs.

“It’s a challenge containing that offense, period, at this point, as far as all the success that they’ve had this year,” Carthen said. “The challenges will be trying to stop the run and trying to contain Theo Setzer. Because he can put it in the air and he can also put it on the ground. He’s the best quarterback we’ve seen all year.”

Theophilus Setzer has thrown for 909 yards and 10 touchdowns this season while rushing for 627 yards and three scores; Yoshua McBryde has run for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns this fall.

“Our key focus is to just keep doing what we’re doing,” Mike Setzer said. “We’ve been doing some different things here and there, trying to iron out some wrinkles. I thought we did a good job last week of ironing out some wrinkles and I think that’s a key thing there. We want to be a team that makes people fear us on the ground and in the air.”

Fairmont, meanwhile, has found a moderate level of success through the air, passing the ball more than any Fairmont team in recent memory.

“We know it’s very important to play assignment football, mistake free, but also to make sure that you’re lined up correctly, because the passing game is the passing game, it can take up big chunks,” Mike Setzer said.

Jamarion Brown has had the majority of the passing attempts for the Golden Tornadoes, throwing for 759 yards and five touchdowns, frequently finding receiver Jamir Jones (31 receptions, 439 yards, five touchdowns).

“We have athletes, so just trying to get the ball in space and get the ball in our athletes’ hands and let them do what they do,” Carthen said. “It’s been working for us. We’re trying to build on that, and just instill the little things.”

St. Pauls has won six of the last seven games in the series, including last year’s win at Fairmont; the Golden Tornadoes had won seven of the previous nine before that stretch, and lead the all-time series 32-27. Fairmont’s last win came in 2019, when current St. Pauls assistant Kevin Inman was the Golden Tornadoes’ head coach.

Clinton at Red Springs

The Red Springs football team will host Clinton in its home finale at 7 p.m. Friday as the Red Devils look to rebound from last week’s loss to St. Pauls.

Red Springs (1-6, 1-1 Southeastern) still hopes for a high finish in the Southeastern despite its slow start to the season; the Red Devils lost 44-6 last week to the Bulldogs after beating Fairmont 33-20 the week before for their first win.

Clinton (1-6, 1-1 Southeastern) reached the NCHSAA 2A state championship game last season, but a new-look Dark Horses team has struggled this fall and earned its first win just last week, a 40-12 decision against West Bladen. After totaling just seven points in its first four games, Clinton has scored 88 in its last three and increased its output for four straight weeks.

Clinton leads the all-time series 6-1 after a 56-15 victory over the Red Devils last year; the Dark Horses have won all three meetings as Southeastern Athletic Conference opponents, and took three out of four matchups when the schools were previously conference foes from 2001-04.

Lumberton at Douglas Byrd

Last year, Lumberton beat Douglas Byrd 41-18 to snap a 19-game losing streak. As the Pirates travel to Douglas Byrd for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday, they’re having a much better season than in recent years — but still seek to snap a streak against the Eagles.

Lumberton (3-4, 0-4 United-8 Conference) has lost four straight games, including a 28-24 defeat against Gray’s Creek last week, after winning its first three games of the season.

Douglas Byrd (1-6, 0-4 United-8) has lost six straight games since beating Red Springs 40-14 in its season opener, and has been outscored 185-39 in four United-8 games, including a 51-0 loss to Cape Fear last week.

Justin Richardson has run for 600 yards and four touchdowns for the Eagles; Isaiah Pope has thrown for 297 yards and three touchdowns, with Jalen Mitchell earning 267 receiving yards and all three of those scores. Kymani Atiles leads the Eagles with 72 tackles, including six tackles for loss.

The Pirates lead the all-time series 3-2, including wins in two of the last three seasons since the schools became United-8 opponents.

Purnell Swett at Seventy-First

A matchup in which Purnell Swett has historically struggled won’t be any easier this week as the Rams travel to Seventy-First for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff, facing a Falcons team that has won 37 consecutive games in the regular season dating back to 2021.

Seventy-First (7-0, 4-0 United-8), the 2023 NCHSAA 3A state runner-up, beat Jack Britt 28-7 last week, matching its closest margin since a 35-28 Week 1 nonconference win over Richmond.

The Falcons have run for nearly 340 yards per game, led by quarterback Deandre Nance (701 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns; 695 passing yards, nine touchdowns), Jayson Franklin (683 rushing yards, seven touchdowns) and Donovan Frederick (601 rushing yards, seven touchdowns); Jy’tavius Whitted (391 receiving yards, five touchdowns) is the Falcons’ leading receiver. Frederick (65 tackles, 15 tackles for loss) is also the team’s leading tackler, while lineman Hector Bautista (56 tackles, 10 tackles for loss) and defensive back Christian Jackson (51 tackles) also star on the defensive side.

Purnell Swett (2-5, 0-4 United-8) has been held scoreless in three straight games, including last week’s 48-0 loss at South View, and has lost four straight.

Seventy-First has won all eight previous meetings against Purnell Swett, which includes matchups as conference opponents the last seven seasons and one state playoff game in 2008. The Falcons won last year’s game 48-0 and have outscored the Rams 336-60 all-time.