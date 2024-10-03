Open in App
    Evergreen’s Historic Walking Tour is 108 Years in The Making

    By Stuart,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46D0Cy_0vt11OeB00

    Every October, folks gather at Evergreen Burial Park for a guided walking tour throughout the area’s history, which is brought to life by living history actors portraying the notable individuals buried there. Now in its 19th annual run, the informative and family-friendly tour will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 13th. Admission is free of charge.

    The cemetery boasts an extensive roster of influential and significant figures interred in its grounds—from writers, TV personalities, and industry magnates to mayors, governors, and fallen soldiers dating back to the Civil War. The collective lives of these figures paint a detailed picture of Roanoke’s history, and every year, a cast of actors is assembled to portray select individuals from among them throughout the walking tour.

    This year’s portrayals include Sam Winkler as Lindsay Almond, a former Attorney General (1948-1957) and Governor (1958-1962) of Virginia; David Gilmer as Sgt. Alvin P. Webster, a member of the 116th Infantry Regiment, 29th Division, who were among the first troops to storm Omaha Beach on D-Day; and Doug Camper as Capt. Robert Henry Day, the only Union soldier of the Civil War who is buried at Evergreen.

    Other major individuals who have been portrayed in the tour in past years include Bill Overstreet, a flying ace of World War II; Martha Anne Woodrum Zillhardt, Virginia’s first instrument-rated female aviator, founder of Woodrum Flying Service, and the first female president of the Virginia Aviation Trade Council; Carter Burgess, a distinguished veteran who served as Secretary of the General Staff to European Commander Dwight Eisenhower, delivered the D-Day plans to France’s Charles DeGaulle, and participated in the conference which established the United Nations; and Sallie Weaver Robertson, one of the last members of the Real Daughters of 1812, a group dedicated to promoting patriotism.

    All who enjoy history and a pleasant Sunday stroll are invited to attend this fascinating and educational event which shines light on lesser-known stories of the Commonwealth. The tour begins at the cemetery offices at 1307 Summit Avenue SW in the Wasena neighborhood of Roanoke.

