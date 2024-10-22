OBITUARY: Doris C. McCall

Doris C. McCall, 68, of Rockingham, passed on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, 860 Fayetteville Road, Rockingham.

Public viewing will be Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, 1-5 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham.

The family will receive friends and visitors at 2005 E. Washington St., Rockingham.

Nelson Funeral Services is serving the family.