    • The Richmond Observer

    OBITUARY: Doris C. McCall

    By Nelson Funeral Service,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VmQYk_0wHZUnBe00

    Doris C. McCall, 68, of Rockingham, passed on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024.

    A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, 860 Fayetteville Road, Rockingham.

    Public viewing will be Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, 1-5 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham.

    The family will receive friends and visitors at 2005 E. Washington St., Rockingham.

    Nelson Funeral Services is serving the family.

