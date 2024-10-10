ARCA added to NASCAR weekend at Rockingham Speedway

RO file photo

ROCKINGHAM — After being teased for more than a month, a third race has been added to the weekend of the long-awaited return of NASCAR to Rockingham Speedway.

Track Enterprises announced Thursday that the ARCA Menards Series East will also be running the weekend of April 18-19, 2025, in addition to the Xfinity and Craftsman Truck series revealed in late August.

“We are excited to showcase these great NASCAR development drivers and established teams …,” Bob Sargent, president of Track Enterprises, said in a press release.

“They all know the importance and impact of racing on the same day as the Xfinity Series, just like several teams will in Daytona in February,” Sargent added. “We also expect established ARCA Menards Series teams the likes of Joe Gibbs Racing and Pinnacle Racing Group to compete for the win at Rockingham Speedway.”

According to the release, ARCA initially held five races at the Rock starting in 1973, with a win by Charlie Glotzbach.

The series returned for four races in the ARCA series from 2008-2010, with Joey Logano winning the first and Ty Dillon taking the checkered flag in the fourth.

Those latter races were during the ownership of former ARCA driver Andy Hillenburg.

“Returning to Rockingham Speedway with the NASCAR Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series is a great opportunity for the ARCA Menards East,” Ron Drager, president of ARCA, said in the release. “We respect and appreciate the history and tradition associated with Rockingham, and we are excited to be a part of this new chapter.”

Drivers from Stock Car Classics put on an exhibition race at Rockingham Speedway in July 2024. RO file photo

“The return of NASCAR to Rockingham Speedway on Easter weekend, now with the addition of the ARCA race, is truly a huge win for racing fans, our community, region, and the great state of North Carolina,” Richmond County Tourism Director Meghann Lambeth told the RO after the news came out. “This is why I call it, ‘Rockin’ Richmond County,’ because we are Rockin’ and I don’t see us stopping!”

The return of major league racing to Rockingham coincides with the track’s 60th anniversary.

The speedway opened in 1965 as North Carolina Motor Speedway, with Curtis Turner winning the first race on Oct. 31 of that year.

The track continued to host two Cup series races each year from 1966-2003, but only one — which was the last — in 2004.

There were also a total of 42 races in the Xfinity (formerly Busch Series) series from 1982-2004; two truck races in 2012-2013; seven races in the K&N Pro Series East (1987-1992, 2012); and five in the X-1R Pro Series (2008-2011).

The speedway came under new ownership in 2018 and started hosting motorsports events again in 2021.

Seat Time Racing Experience is holding an event at the Rock this weekend.

MB Drift, a grassroots drifting series that made its new home in Rockingham, will hold its annual Halloween Havoc Oct. 19-20, featuring a costume contest and trunk-or-treat.

The speedway has also started its own Crown 9 Champion Series, with the next race scheduled for Nov. 2.

Gov. Roy Cooper holds a Rockingham Speedway hat after speaking to journalists in Raleigh.

Last month, Gov. Roy Cooper was presented with a Rockingham Speedway cap for his support of the track when he spoke to a roomful of journalists at the N.C. Press Association’s annual meeting.

Last year, Cooper came to the Rock for the kickoff of the Moonshine and Motorsports Trail.

“The positive reaction across the industry and here in Richmond County has been strong since our event was announced in late August,” Sargent added. “Rockingham Speedway owner Dan Lovenheim and his staff are working hard to be ready when we welcome back fans to Rockingham Speedway.”

Tickets for the NASCAR weekend go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 1.

Information about the event — including tickets, camping and sponsorships — can be found at RacetheRock.com.