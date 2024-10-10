Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Richmond Observer

    ARCA added to NASCAR weekend at Rockingham Speedway

    By William R. Toler,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cmxWq_0w1j9PXV00
    RO file photo

    ROCKINGHAM — After being teased for more than a month, a third race has been added to the weekend of the long-awaited return of NASCAR to Rockingham Speedway.

    Track Enterprises announced Thursday that the ARCA Menards Series East will also be running the weekend of April 18-19, 2025, in addition to the Xfinity and Craftsman Truck series revealed in late August.

    “We are excited to showcase these great NASCAR development drivers and established teams …,” Bob Sargent, president of Track Enterprises, said in a press release.

    “They all know the importance and impact of racing on the same day as the Xfinity Series, just like several teams will in Daytona in February,” Sargent added. “We also expect established ARCA Menards Series teams the likes of Joe Gibbs Racing and Pinnacle Racing Group to compete for the win at Rockingham Speedway.”

    According to the release, ARCA initially held five races at the Rock starting in 1973, with a win by Charlie Glotzbach.

    The series returned for four races in the ARCA series from 2008-2010, with Joey Logano winning the first and Ty Dillon taking the checkered flag in the fourth.

    Those latter races were during the ownership of former ARCA driver Andy Hillenburg.

    “Returning to Rockingham Speedway with the NASCAR Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series is a great opportunity for the ARCA Menards East,” Ron Drager, president of ARCA, said in the release. “We respect and appreciate the history and tradition associated with Rockingham, and we are excited to be a part of this new chapter.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DjUed_0w1j9PXV00
    Drivers from Stock Car Classics put on an exhibition race at Rockingham Speedway in July 2024. RO file photo

    “The return of NASCAR to Rockingham Speedway on Easter weekend, now with the addition of the ARCA race, is truly a huge win for racing fans, our community, region, and the great state of North Carolina,” Richmond County Tourism Director Meghann Lambeth told the RO after the news came out. “This is why I call it, ‘Rockin’ Richmond County,’ because we are Rockin’ and I don’t see us stopping!”

    The return of major league racing to Rockingham coincides with the track’s 60th anniversary.

    The speedway opened in 1965 as North Carolina Motor Speedway, with Curtis Turner winning the first race on Oct. 31 of that year.

    The track continued to host two Cup series races each year from 1966-2003, but only one — which was the last — in 2004.

    There were also a total of 42 races in the Xfinity (formerly Busch Series) series from 1982-2004; two truck races in 2012-2013; seven races in the K&N Pro Series East (1987-1992, 2012); and five in the X-1R Pro Series (2008-2011).

    The speedway came under new ownership in 2018 and started hosting motorsports events again in 2021.

    Seat Time Racing Experience is holding an event at the Rock this weekend.

    MB Drift, a grassroots drifting series that made its new home in Rockingham, will hold its annual Halloween Havoc Oct. 19-20, featuring a costume contest and trunk-or-treat.

    The speedway has also started its own Crown 9 Champion Series, with the next race scheduled for Nov. 2.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xDTqd_0w1j9PXV00
    Gov. Roy Cooper holds a Rockingham Speedway hat after speaking to journalists in Raleigh.

    Last month, Gov. Roy Cooper was presented with a Rockingham Speedway cap for his support of the track when he spoke to a roomful of journalists at the N.C. Press Association’s annual meeting.

    Last year, Cooper came to the Rock for the kickoff of the Moonshine and Motorsports Trail.

    “The positive reaction across the industry and here in Richmond County has been strong since our event was announced in late August,” Sargent added. “Rockingham Speedway owner Dan Lovenheim and his staff are working hard to be ready when we welcome back fans to Rockingham Speedway.”

    Tickets for the NASCAR weekend go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 1.

    Information about the event — including tickets, camping and sponsorships — can be found at RacetheRock.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Wayne Murdock
    2d ago
    These wonderful announcements about exciting NASCAR style races returning to THE ROCK are so much appreciated for all who have loved ROCKINGHAM MOTOR SPEEDWAY and it's new affiliation with the new owners. #YouRockNCMSofRockingham
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NSDAR honors Florence Walker with history award
    The Richmond Observer5 days ago
    OBITUARY: Margaret Lee Harden
    The Richmond Observer13 days ago
    Hamlet PD investigating business, car break-ins
    The Richmond Observer9 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Rockingham Speedway cancels October Crown 9 race
    The Richmond Observer10 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Jeremy Slate ('Hell's Angels'/'Gunsmoke'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz1 day ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz10 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama24 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King14 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King23 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Coachella Valley Repertory Announces Details For Fall Productions
    Palm Springs Tribune16 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy