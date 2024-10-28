Life after death? Stark County ghost hunters explore paranormal phenomena

Jeff and Susie Eastman were hunting for ghosts at Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in West Virginia when one of their paranormal devices lit up a pitch-black hallway, triggered by what they believed to be a spirit from the afterworld.

The couple, who run North Canton Paranormal Detectives , had strewn more than 80 feet of trip wire along the corridor. When a change in electromagnetic fields was detected, sensors flashed with light.

Another paranormal investigator, Joe Dutt, was on the same hunt in 2022. The group was in the south wing of the 160-year-old former asylum and historic landmark.

An investigator asked a spirit to step out of a room and into the hallway.

"Then we asked it to run fast down the hall," Dutt said of what they suspected was a ghostly presence. "And the lights would flash; one light after another would go off, and it was running back and forth. It was a really interesting experience because we were asking for responses and getting responses in ways you'd see."

Dutt of the Stark County-based Team S.P.E.C.T.R.E. and the Eastmans had ruled out other explanations for the occurrence. The building was long defunct. And it didn't have any electrical power to falsely set off the trip wire. Their cellphones either were kept at a distance or in airplane mode.

So they attributed the experience to paranormal phenomena — answering perhaps the most enigmatic question of all: Is there life after death?

"I was totally amazed at what was happening like everyone else," Jeff Eastman recalled. "Technically speaking, how does a spirit have the ability to exert huge bursts of EMF (electromagnetic field frequencies) to activate the trip wire and do this on command?"

Mysterious moments like this are why the couple has gone on scores of ghost hunts. Sometimes it's during Halloween season, a time when interest peaks in the paranormal.

But the Eastmans hunt for ghosts year-round, including this past summer at the Ohio State Reformatory and in late September when helping with an investigation at Canton Palace Theatre as part of the "World's Largest Ghost Hunt" event.

North Canton Paranormal Detectives is also scheduled to help Team S.P.E.C.T.R.E. with public ghost hunts on Nov. 12 at The Workz and Nov. 8 at Quirk Cultural Center , both in Cuyahoga Falls.

Driven by curiosity and a fascination with the spirit world, the couple has also investigated The Kent Stage, Massillon Museum, Spread Eagle Tavern and other sites.

Either they receive requests to investigate haunted sites privately or volunteer their time for public events, while using paranormal devices designed and built by Jeff Eastman. Other times they head out on their own with fellow investigators. And they don't get paid for any of it.

"Turn the lights off ... and sit us in a dark corner in solitary confinement," Jeff Eastman said with a smile. "And that's our safe place."

Why do Jeff and Susie Eastman hunt for ghosts?

Their interest in the field began about 15 years ago, spurred by watching TV shows about ghost hunting. Susie Eastman works in education.

Jeff Eastman has turned the basement of their Plain Township home into a workshop and assembly line for making paranormal equipment. Parents of adult children, the Eastmans have typical interests. Jeff, 64, enjoys yardwork. Susie, 63, likes to play piano and read books. They both enjoy golfing.

But their passion is pursuing the paranormal.

"We do this because we like to help others," Jeff Eastman said. "And personally it makes me feel good."

It's also an opportunity to demonstrate his devices. "People really appreciate being able to ask questions regarding the equipment," the inventor said.

What do they say to paranormal skeptics?

The couple is aware of skeptics. Sometimes they mention their spirit sleuthing to casual acquaintances. Or Susie Eastman might tell a coworker for the first time. Reactions vary. Most times, people are intrigued and ask questions. Other times, they might jokingly reference the "Ghostbusters" movies.

Being skeptical and thinking critically are encouraged, she said. So is being open-minded.

"We're not here to prove anything," Jeff Eastman said of doubters. "I won't try to convince them. What I'll tell them is if you really want to know, 'Come with us.'"

'We believe in life after death.'

Jeff Eastman was raised Catholic. Susie Eastman describes herself as spiritual but not religious.

"We believe in life after death," she said.

Souls continue on after a person dies, the couple believe.

"I don't think energy stops," Susie Eastman said. "It just changes."

Many of those who join North Canton Paranormal Detectives and Team S.P.E.C.T.R.E. (Specialists in Paranormal Engagement Communication and Team Research Expeditions) on public ghost hunts are seeking answers about the afterlife, Dutt said.

"They question what happens after I die and what happened when I lost Uncle Bob," said the 59-year-old Dutt, who has been investigating paranormal activity since he was a teenager. "Why did I lose him, and did I lose him forever?

"We've kind of been an unlicensed counselor in that regard."

College professor teaches class about paranormal

Stephen Potthoff, a religion and philosophy professor at Wilmington College in Ohio, ponders what exists beyond this world.

He's published articles about ghosts and near-death experiences in the ancient world. Teachings include the subject of dreams and connecting with the departed. Potthoff also teaches a class about the paranormal, which includes a ghost hunt.

Built around 1870, College Hall is a hotspot for paranormal activity on campus, said Potthoff, a professor there since 2003. Fife Hall, formerly the Clinton County Infirmary, is also known for ghostly happenings, including "objects flying off desks and strange things like that," he said.

Students in the paranormal class are of varying faiths, Potthoff said.

"I try to create a space where people can explore that question about life after death through multiple lenses," said Potthoff, who wrote the book, "The Afterlife in Early Christian Carthage" in 2016. "So I present them with a lot of different angles," while assigning books about the afterlife and the science of near-death experiences.

Whether it's a student discussion or paranormal investigators such as the Eastmans, the professor said the question of life after death is profound, not hokey.

"I hope part of what we're learning to do is just listen to each other and learn from others' perspectives and experiences," Potthoff said. "And to honor the experiences and learn to live in that space of not knowing and learning to live the question and learning to live the mystery."

Dowsing rods are ghost-hunting tool: 'I can feel the tug.'

Students at Wilmington use devices to aid their investigations. Jeff Eastman develops his own.

Equipment listed on the North Canton Paranormal Detectives website include the battery-operated Trip-Wire of varying lengths and lantern-style Para Lights, which brightly illuminate in a band of colors when exposed to fluctuations and spikes in electromagnetic fields.

Other devices include Electric Light Dowsing Rods, which Jeff Eastman said are the first of their kind. And the Para-REM, which detects objects seen or unseen, based on electromagnetic frequencies, while triggering the playing of one of nine songs.

Dowsing rods are a longtime and reliable tool for ghost hunting, he said. Questions are asked in an effort to communicate with a spirit ; the movement of the rods indicate a yes or no response, he explained. Rods are believed to be a conduit to the energy of the spirit world.

"Let me tell you, when they're moving, I can feel the tug," Susie Eastman said. "It's not random; it's not a twitch."

Mysterious voice recorded at Cresson Sanatorium

Voices and sounds also have been detected during their paranormal outings.

Jeff Eastman said they were heard through audio or video recordings. One such encounter happened while exploring tunnels at Cresson Sanatorium and Prison in Pennsylvania .

Stepping through the darkness underground, he heard a scream in the distance.

Closer to where they were walking, Susie Eastman said she began to feel uncomfortable and thought she heard a voice.

"I kept turning around and felt a presence," she recalled.

Later, while playing the video recording, she heard electronic voice phenomena, and what sounded like: "Right behind you."

Every hunt is not fruitful with unexplained encounters, though.

"It's like a needle in a haystack," Susie Eastman said.

Paranormal equipment used on 'Kindred Spirits'

Designing and building custom equipment has become a full-time job for Jeff Eastman. After being laid off from his engineering job, he wasn't sure what he wanted to do next. He was too young to retire.

Every step of the process happens at their home. Designing devices on a computer. Making them by hand. Tinkering, tweaking and testing the products. Then packaging and shipping them.

Prices range from $59.99 for the Para Light Mini Lantern EMF detector to $269.99 for the EMF TripWire Trip 36, which has 12 microprocessor-controlled EMF sensors.

Paranormal investigators on television shows have featured his equipment, including "Kindred Spirits," "Ghost Adventures" and Jack Osbourne's series, "Night of Terror." That helps boost sales.

"What I like about Jeff is he doesn't just recreate something that someone else does," said Dutt of Team S.P.E.C.T.R.E. "It's how can I make it better? Is there a way I can make it more reliable and sensitive to more things?"

North Canton Paranormal Detectives has customers across the world, including Hawaii, Alaska, Australia, England, Canada and the Netherlands.

"I'm hoping that they get an experience," Jeff Eastman said of those who purchase his devices. "I've affected 4,000 people who are looking for answers about the other side, and I hope it's positive."

