Stark County High School Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024 is announced

CANTON — One player each from the 1950s, '80s, '90s and 2010s join two coaches who combined to make an impact on the game for more than seven decades in the Stark County High School Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024.

The class features these six men:

Brian Beatty, Louisville player

Nick Faulkner, McKinley player

Don Hertler Jr. , Hoover coach

Alden Hill, Marlington player

Gerry Patrick, McKinley player

Tom Winkhart, Perry coach

Also being honored is the late Charles Bowersox as the recipient of the 2024 Jim Craig Award .

The Class of 2024 will be celebrated later this year during the enshrinement dinner, which moves for the first time to the eve of the Ohio High School Athletic Association football championship games in December.

The process of selecting the class began in August and continued into the fall.

All nominees for the Hall of Fame must have played, coached or officiated in Stark County. Players must have graduated at least 10 years prior to being considered. Coaches and officials must be retired.

Beatty, Faulkner, Hertler Jr., Hill, and Winkhart make the class as modern-era candidates. Patrick was selected as a senior candidate.

This year’s enshrinement is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame . The dinner begins at 6:30, followed by the program at 7. Tickets are $55 apiece. Contact Pam Bittaker at 330-904-3769 for more information.

The next day, the OHSAA title games get underway next door at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium .

Here's a look at the Class of 2024:

Brian Beatty, Louisville, RB-DB, 1990-92

Named a first-team All-Ohio running back in Division II as a senior in 1992 when he was selected The Canton Repository Player of the Year, WHBC Stark County Most Valuable Player, Northeastern Buckeye Conference Player of the Year and Akron Beacon Journal Offensive Back of the Year.

Ran for 161 yards and three touchdowns to lead unbeaten Louisville to a 28-15 win over Revere for the program’s first-ever playoff win in 1992 and later scored four touchdowns to lead the Leopards to a 34-6 win over Youngstown Chaney to win the program’s first regional title.

Scored three touchdowns and ran for 98 yards when No. 3-ranked Louisville beat No. 2 West Branch 38-12 in showdown of 8-0 teams on Oct. 30, 1992.

Emerged as a two-way starter for the Leopards as a sophomore.

Earned football scholarship from University of Louisville where he was a two-year letter winner for the Cardinals.

Nick Faulkner, Canton McKinley, DB-WR-K, 1980-81

Helped McKinley win its first OHSAA state championship when the Bulldogs upset Cincinnati Moeller 13-0 in the 1981 Class AAA title game at Akron's Rubber Bowl.

Earned second-team Class AAA All-Ohio as a defensive back and consensus first-team all-county honors after helping McKinley shut out nine teams in going 13-0 and allowing 32 total points for the season.

Intercepted six passes, made 17 catches, kicked six extra points and made one field goal.

Caught an 82-yard TD pass from Rick Worstell in a 9-6 win over Massillon end the regular season

Contributed in all three phases of the game as a junior on a 9-2 team, making 18 extra points and three field goals.

Don Hertler Jr., Hoover, head coach, 1996-2014

Spent 19 seasons leading the Vikings, compiling a record of 136-75 with eight Federal League championships and 12 OHSAA state playoff appearances.

Guided Hoover to a 10-0 regular season in 2003 and won at least nine games in eight seasons.

Selected Associated Press Division I Ohio Coach of the Year in 2003 and 2008.

Ranks as the eighth-winningest coach in Stark County history and was inducted into the Ohio High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2018 .

Returned to coaching in 2020 at Conotton Valley, which had won 12 games the previous seven seasons before his arrival with no playoff appearances. He led the Rockets to a 16-14 record over three seasons, reaching the playoffs each time. Including his record of 66-15 at Garaway from 1987-94, his overall coaching record is 218-104 across 30 seasons, with 12 league titles and 16 playoff appearances.

Alden Hill, Marlington, RB-LB, 2008-11

Selected a first-team All-Ohio running back in Division III in both 2010 and 2011 and was a three-time 1,000-yard rusher for the Dukes.

Shared Ohio Division III Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2010 when he led the Dukes to their first regional championship and a 13-1 overall record, as he rushed for a school-record 2,241 yards on 282 carries with 33 TDs.

Selected Stark County and Northeastern Buckeye Conference Player of the Year, as well as Northeast Inland District Division III Offensive Player of the Year as a junior.

Set the Marlington school record for career rushing yards with 4,745 yards, scoring 66 touchdowns as a four-year varsity player.

Signed with Tennessee, spending two seasons with the Volunteers as a running back before finishing his career as a linebacker at James Madison, where he graduated.

Gerry Patrick, Canton McKinley, OL-DL, 1952-54

Earned second-team all-county honors in 1954 as a senior at McKinley and lettered three years for the Bulldogs.

Played college football in the Big Ten at Illinois from 1957-59, with the '57 team featuring future Pro Football Hall of Famers Bobby Mitchell and Ray Nitschke.

Lettered his final two seasons as a right end at Illinois.

Played in the Canadian Football League from the 1961-63 with the Toronto Argonauts, playing right guard, linebacker and defensive end.

Earned All-CFL East Division honors as a guard in 1962.

Tom Winkhart, Navarre (player), Sandy Valley and Perry (coach)

Starred as a quarterback at the former Navarre High School, earning 1949 first-team all-county in Class B.

Began his coaching career at Perry High School as an assistant for the program's first varsity season in 1957, working under head coach Jerry Wampfler.

Hired as head coach at Sandy Valley from 1961-64, going 14-24-2.

Returned to Perry as head coach in 1965, embarking on a 12-year run which included 10 winning seasons and six Federal League Championships.

Guided Perry to its first undefeated and untied season in 1965, and finished his career with a 74-43-2 record as the Panthers head coach.

Jim Craig Award winner: Charles Bowersox

"Canton McKinley Historian," who kept detailed information on the football program for decades until his death at age 83 in 2006.

Served in the Air Force during World War II from 1943-45 and was stationed in Corsica, Italy for two years with the 340th. Bomber Group and in the 488th Bomb Squadron.

Flew 62 missions as a turret gunner in a B-25 bomber over Northern Italy and won the Air Medal five times before being honorably discharged as a Staff Tech Sergeant and returning home to Canton where he eventually became an insurance agent for 30 years before retiring in 1985.

Volunteered thousands of hours to helping the McKinley sports programs, becoming a McKinley Booster Club member in 1960 and serving as president in 1973-74 and vice-president in 1981 and '84.

Published McKinley football and basketball press books for more than 35 years and served as McKinley's football statistician from 1976-2004.

Authored the definitive historical book on McKinley football in 1996 — "103 days in November" — which documents the McKinley-Massillon football rivalry from 1894-1996 in addition to other information on the Bulldogs.

Founded the McKinley High School Football Hall of Fame in 1981.

Elected to the McKinley High School Football Hall of Fame and the Negro Old Timers Hall of Fame.

In 1991, McKinley began presenting the annual "Charles E. Bowersox, Bulldog Tradition Award" to one of the Bulldog football players in his honor.

Stark County High School Football Hall of Fame voting process

To make the class, all finalists must get at least 70% of the vote from the Stark County High School Football Hall of Fame Committee. The modern-era finalists who reached the top 10 and are not selected to the class are automatically in the final 15 for the next year.

This year, these five were modern-era finalists in 2024 and automatically will be in the 2025 final 15:

Gareon Conley, Massillon player

Mark Fischer, Central Catholic player

Steve Miller, McKinley player

Kinta Mitchell, McKinley player

Jerome Myricks, Massillon player

This year's process began with a ballot of 40 modern-era nominees being narrowed to down to 15. Others in this year's final 15 were Andrew Dailey of Massillon, Ed Kinney of GlenOak, Hunter Lane of Fairless, Joe Morgan of McKinley and Devon Torrence of Canton South.

Stark County High School Football Hall of Fame Committee

The Stark County High School Football Hall of Fame Committee includes Canton Repository sports writer Steve Doerschuk; Canton Repository Sports Editor Chris Beaven; former Canton Repository Special Projects Editor Todd Porter; former Repository Executive Editor Don Detore; longtime area officials Larry Sweitzer and Henry Armstead; area football historian Craig Eoff; retired coach and Hall of Fame member Thom McDaniels; and retired athletic administrator Dan Michel. The committee chairman is Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO Jim Porter, a former Repository Publisher. The curator is Pam Bittaker, a former Repository Marketing and Events Coordinator.

