Opinion: Emilia Sykes says she has 'more hard work to do' for the 13th District

Ohio’s 13th Congressional District is the birthplace of champions. We are people with grit and a determination to rise, reach and achieve the goals we set for ourselves. We are leaders in every way.

Nearly every week when in D.C., I am honored to celebrate a “Champion of the Week” on the House floor to highlight the great people in our district. They range from names everybody knows, like LeBron James, to our neighborhood leaders and friends like the Tallmadge Blue Devils Wheelchair Basketball Team and North Canton Meals on Wheels.

Each Champion of the Week is a reminder of the greatness in our district because of everyday leaders working to make our community better. And my role as a member of Congress is to ensure every person in this community has the opportunity to become a champion through ensuring good schools, safe communities, affordable housing and the opportunity to make decisions for themselves and their families without government intrusion.

Because of gerrymandering, we were an underrepresented district for far too long, and for that reason, I have made my top three priorities all about you, the people of the 13th District. That’s why during my first term in Congress, I have been laser-focused on delivering for this community.

In the last two years, I’ve brought home more than $200 million through casework completed by my office, federal grants, and investing in local projects for our community. And we’ve stayed in constant contact with 15 in-person and virtual town halls across the district and hundreds of constituent meetings to meet you as close to home as possible.

I wrote more than 65 bills with a Republican counterpart because putting divisive rhetoric aside means we achieve more, doing right by each and every one of you. In fact, during one of the most unproductive Congressional sessions in history, I passed a bill into law that supports homeless veterans and their families.

I’m working for you by lowering everyday costs, ensuring your money goes further. I’ve worked to make prescriptions more affordable, support survivors of domestic violence, end junk fees, protect Social Security and Medicare, support common sense gun safety, back unions and the labor force that built the best middle class this world has ever seen,and stop corporate greed from profiting off your paycheck.

For example, last year, I introduced the Lower Your Taxes Act, a bill to put more of your hard-earned money back into your pockets through expanding the earned income tax credit and reinstating the child tax credit, a credit that cut child poverty in half when it was fully implemented.

Additionally, I introduced a bipartisan bill to fund local law enforcement agencies and provide them with the tools they need to de-escalate encounters with citizens, ensuring everyone gets home safely at the end of the day. This bill was drafted with the voices of members of this community and is endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police.

Finally, I co-sponsored the National Apprenticeship Act, a bill to expand access to apprenticeship programs that give people a chance to get good-paying jobs right here at home and earn a living that gives them the breathing room they need.

These are just a few examples of my work so far, but I am not done yet. There is more hard work to do, along with goals to achieve and projects to fight for so everyone can live the life they deserve, and so people in the 13th District can have their voices heard and a seat at the table.

Northeast Ohioans have an innate sense of purpose, putting our neighbors before ourselves and our country over party. I know this is true because I saw it firsthand growing up, and I see it to this day.

This community raised me, and every day I serve, I remember the awesome responsibility I have to amplify your voices during every discussion in every room. And while it may be my name on the ballot, when I win, we will return to Congress together.

I ask that you join me so we can take our grit, determination, Heartland values and champion mindset to Washington to raise our voices and build on the progress we’ve already made together.

It’s an honor to serve as your member of Congress, and I hope you’ll allow me to represent you for another term.

Emilia Sykes is the the U.S. representative for Ohio's 13th Congressional District.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Opinion: Emilia Sykes says she has 'more hard work to do' for the 13th District