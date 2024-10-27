Open in App
    • The Repository

    Opinion: Kevin Coughlin says he's 'ready to deliver real results' for Ohio's 13th District

    By Kevin Coughlin,

    2 days ago

    Like many of you, I have been disappointed in our representation in Washington, D.C. And last year, I decided enough is enough.

    Over the course of this campaign, I have been honored to meet so many people in our community who share our priorities: They want safer communities, an affordable cost of living and a secure southern border.

    I’ve got a proven record of bipartisan success. My opponent cannot say the same.

    When I served our community in the Ohio legislature, I authored the bill to establish Ohio’s Amber Alert System, I closed Ohio’s domestic violence loophole, and I led the effort to get law enforcement resources they need to keep our communities safe.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w32xr_0wO3QDmA00

    My opponent, Emilia Sykes, has done the opposite. Sykes sponsored a bill to radically change the bail system in Ohio, which would let criminal defendants back on the streets before they stand trial. Sykes voted in support of reducing penalties for burglary, carjacking and robbery. She voted against a bill to secure our border , opposing the hiring of 22,000 border agents and refusing to finish the wall.

    That is madness. But that’s just the beginning.

    Due to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' inflation and the failed economic policies supported by Sykes, the cost of living has increased by 20% . This significantly impacts our seniors who are living on a fixed income.

    Just like all Americans when they’re balancing their personal budgets, our government needs efficient management and oversight that are critical in maintaining the integrity and sustainability of Social Security and Medicare.

    When I’m elected to Congress to represent the hardworking men and women of Ohio’s 13th Congressional District, I will prioritize bipartisan collaboration to find solutions that secure the future of these programs. It’s not about politics; it’s about people. And that’s what our current representative fails to understand.

    I am unequivocally committed to preserving these essential programs and will never vote to strip any benefits away from Americans. These programs are not just line items on a budget; they are lifelines for millions of Americans and must be preserved for future generations. My friends and family rely on these programs, and I understand firsthand their importance in providing security and peace of mind.

    To address this problem, we must first know what we’re facing. The Social Security trust fund projects current benefits will be depleted by 2035, leading to either a mandatory 17% cut to benefits or increasing payroll taxes by 4% permanently. There also aren’t enough workers per retiree. In 1945 , there were 42 workers per retiree. Today , we are at three workers per retiree – a drastic change that has led to a strain on the system.

    These are the facts that Sykes and the Democratic Party refuse to acknowledge. While they peddle lies and scare tactics, the American people desperately need common sense solutions and leaders who won’t be afraid to talk about this issue.

    My position is based on common sense and a deep understanding of the needs of our community. First and foremost, we need to get Americans back to work. Under Biden and Harris, labor force participation hasn’t returned to 2019 levels. If we get more workers paying into the system, we help fortify the Social Security trust fund for generations to come. We must honor our promise to all Americans who have paid into this program.

    Sykes and the Democratic Party haven’t taken any action to preserve these programs while they dwindle away. Instead of coming together to find real solutions and deliver results, they have sought to divide Americans on this ever-important issue. That’s unacceptable. We must come together, regardless of party affiliation, to protect these essential services.

    Whether it’s on the cost of living and benefits, the open southern border, or the safety of our communities, my opponent and I could not be more different. This election is not about politics – it’s about Northeast Ohio. I’ve fought for it for many years, and together, we have achieved a lot. I am asking for your vote in November so we can take our fight to Congress.

    Kevin Coughlin is the Republican nominee for the 13th Congressional District in Ohio.

    This article originally appeared on The Repository: Opinion: Kevin Coughlin says he's 'ready to deliver real results' for Ohio's 13th District

