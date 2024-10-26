Joy 1520-AM Radio returning to NE Ohio, bringing Black gospel & pop to wider audience

CANTON − After a year's absence from live broadcasting, WINW Joy 1520-AM Radio will return to the airwaves in March.

The station will be better and serve a wider audience, said President and CEO Curtis A. Perry III.

"I'm excited, but at the same time, I'm humbled because God is giving us a second chance to serve this community like we used to," said Perry, also known as CAP3.

Perry said a decade-long series of mishaps − including a lightning strike, government red tape and vandalism of a transmission tower − resulted in the station going silent on March 19.

"It was vandalized for its copper three times," Perry said. "They even took copper from the air conditioning of a car dealership building a block away from us."

Lightning strikes Christian station hampered by theft, tangled in red tape

A native of Massillon, Perry's broadcasting career goes back to 1997 when he hosted "The Gospel of the City." Prior to that, he worked as a concert promoter for Belkin Productions.

"We were sharing our space with Rock 107 on Middlebranch Road," he said. "We were called sister-brother stations because they were on the FM side of the dial and we were on the AM side. And at one time, the owners of Rock 107 owned WINW."

The location, Perry said, was swampy.

"That wasn't good for the towers, and we knew that we eventually needed to move," he said.

Perry said he received temporary authority from the Federal Communications Commission to relocate − but it came with a catch.

"... We were granted (Special Temporary Authority) from the FCC to broadcast from an antenna at 12th Street NW at a lower power," he said. "This is where lightning struck. We tried operating at a lower power."

The station went from 1000 watts to about 250 watts, cutting the coverage area to mostly Canton.

"So we struggled for years with that power until we started trying to find another tower. And that went on for years. But, unfortunately, we had vandalism three different times, and that canceled all of our insurance, so we couldn't get insured for years until finally, we did find insurance."

New year, new opportunity for Joy 1520 Radio

Perry said he caught a major break in January when a radio station in the Kent-Ravenna area on the same position on the dial went out of business, freeing up previously-limited coverage area.

It sent him on the search for a new tower. A friend of a friend led them to what they needed.

"My engineers did the study and said, 'Curtis, we've got good news for you: Not only will you be able to be covered maybe three or four times farther, but you also might be able to go 24 hours.'" he said.

"So that's where we're at now. We are applying to the FCC for a work permit to begin the installment and request a 24-hour license."

WINW's 'voice in the community'

Perry said the more powerful leased tower is in Jackson Township.

"With three, four times the coverage, not only will we cover Canton and Massillon, we would now can cover Akron, Ravenna, Barberton, Alliance, Wooster, Orrville and even parts of Warren," he said.

Perry said he decided to change the format to a blend of classic pop, contemporary jazz, and Motown after talking with friends and family. He said the station will reserve Sundays exclusively for Black gospel, the former format.

The revamped WINW Joy 1520 also will offer public service announcements as well as a slate of talk shows covering local issues and sports, politics, healthcare and other topics.

"We are trying to reach a larger audience that is not being served as much today," Perry said. "Black, white, everybody likes Motown. On Saturday evenings, we'll have contemporary jazz, and then Sunday is all-day gospel. "

Perry said he's also started a nonprofit to restart such events as JoyFest, a free, three-day gospel music festival last held in Nimisilla Park.

Perry said he's excited about Joy 1520 resuming its role as a source of information for the community.

"Being able to be a voice in the community; being able to be a part of what's going on within the community and to be a mouthpiece for getting that information out," he said. "Because that's what a radio station should be."

For more information, contact Perry at 330-906-4001 or Joy1520am@yahoo.com.

Benefit concert

WINW Joy 1520 Radio plans a fundraising concert featuring national R&B group The LeVert Experience on Nov. 16 at the Canton Cultural Center Theater at 1001 Market Ave. N.

The LeVert Experience includes original founding member Marc Gordon; Joe Little, lead singer of the R&B group the Rude Boys; and Dave Tolliver of the R&B duo Men At Large.

The event begins with a social hour at 5 p.m., featuring hors d'oeuvres, desserts and cash bar, followed by the show at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $48 for general admission seating in advance; $58 general reserved seating in advance; $58 general admission seating at the door; and $68 general reserved seating at the door. Tickets are available at the Stark County Urban League at 1400 Sherrick Road SE.

