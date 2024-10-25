Canton park board formally changes laws, allows firearms in public parks

CANTON − You can now carry a firearm in Canton City parks without violating city law.

The Canton Park Commission has approved removing firearms from the city law − Ordinance 539.02 − that lists the items that are banned in city parks.

Parks Director Doug Foltz said the change brings the city into compliance with state law. Foltz said he had been unaware that state law permitted firearms in public parks until Canton resident Daniel Gates questioned him about it.

Gates, who did not attend Tuesday's meeting, welcomed the news that Canton's park law on firearms no longer conflicts with state law.

"I'm glad that they made a decision that should have been made 16 years ago, and it gives me hope that the constitution might still hold weight," he said.

Gates, a gun owner and advocate for the past eight years, previously told the Canton Repository that he became aware of the city’s policy prohibiting guns after police officers followed him around Centennial Plaza during a First Friday event that he attended with his firearm on his side. Gates’ father later asked the city’s police chief about the interaction and the chief said that anyone carrying a firearm in a public park would be arrested due to the city's park policy.

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled in 2008 that cities cannot ban firearms from public parks because the bans conflict with the state's concealed-carry law that allows qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than some specific locations. Judges also have upheld a law that state legislators passed in 2006 that preempts cities from regulating guns. Legislators also enacted a permitless carry law in 2022.

Items that are still prohibited in Canton parks (except for police officers or peace officers while on duty) include slingshots, firecrackers, missile propelling instruments, explosives or their components. Violating the ordinance could result in a minor misdemeanor charge and suspension from the park, according to the ordinance posted on the department’s website .

Firearms still cannot be carried into the Canton Garden Center or any other government building that isn't an outdoor bathroom.

