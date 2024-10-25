Open in App
    Halloween displays are on full display across Ohio. Here's some in and near Stark County

    By Janson McNair, Canton Repository,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ey92J_0wLRubSQ00

    Spooky season is in full swing, and many in Northeast Ohio are showing their spirit with colorful house decorations, including jack-o-lanterns, inflatables and even festive light displays.

    Halloween lights may keep spirits at bay, at least according to Celtic tradition. The holiday, which comes from an ancient Celtic festival, marked the end of the summer season, and people would wear costumes and light bonfires with the intention of scaring ghosts away.

    Halloween decorations are getting a considerable amount of attention this year, as consumers are expected to spend $3.8 billion on decorating .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WK07M_0wLRubSQ00

    Green home shines at Halloween for a good cause

    Tony Biviano, a Green resident, has been putting on decorative Halloween light shows for the past 10 years. He does shows for Halloween and other holidays as well, and he said his Halloween show for this year includes nearly 12,300 lights.

    "Everyone comes out, (and) 99% of the people are very courteous," he said. "The community is amazing."

    Biviano said this year's show includes 16 songs, including a few new ones.

    "We like the classics like 'Thriller,' 'Monster Mash' and 'Ghostbusters' ... because everyone knows them and can sing along and then the newer songs because there's a lot of cool effects with the lights," he said. "So it's a mixture."

    Biviano said he looks forward to putting on a light show every year.

    "I work on it all year-round because it's a lot of computer work," he said. "Everyone needs a hobby, and this became mine."

    Biviano said he runs the lights from 6 to 10 p.m., and they also collect donations for Akron Children's Hospital.

    "It's all for a good cause, and that's always something that we're really proud of," he said.

    The show can be found at 4781 Wildflower Drive.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31pain_0wLRubSQ00

    When do people start decorating for Halloween?

    Decorating for Halloween typically begins in early October , but many Halloween shoppers hit the stores early this year. In a survey done by the National Retail Federation, 47% of those planning to celebrate Halloween began shopping before October began.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iQrwl_0wLRubSQ00

    How long do Halloween decorations stay up?

    A 2022 survey found that a majority of respondents plan to take Halloween decorations down during the first week of November. With the winter holiday season following shortly after, those hoping to see lights displays shouldn't have to wait too long for more to start popping up, as many Americans adorn their homes for the Christmas season shortly after Thanksgiving .

    2024 Halloween Loop ListAll addresses except Cleveland ones have been verified by us. We added Canton/Massillon this...

    Posted by Hitting the Highway with Hannah on Friday, October 11, 2024

    Where can I see Halloween lights in Stark County?

    Here's a sample of some of the popular Halloween light display destinations around the Stark County area:

    • 7000 block of Ponteberry Street NW, Jackson Township
    • 2000 block Kipling Avenue NW, Jackson Township
    • 5000 block of Echo Hill Avenue NW, Jackson Township
    • 1000 block of Glenwood Street SW, North Canton
    • 800 block of Lorena Street SW, North Canton
    • 100 block of Donner Avenue NW, North Canton
    • 200 block of Hillcrest Avenue NW, North Canton
    • 2000 block of Iron Stone Street NE, Plain Township
    • 8000 block of Billendon Circle NW, Lake Township
    • 8000 block of Cleveland Avenue NW, North Canton

    This article originally appeared on The Repository: Halloween displays are on full display across Ohio. Here's some in and near Stark County

