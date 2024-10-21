CANTON ‒ A 31-year-old woman has been indicted on a murder charge, accused of killing 49-year-old Stacey D. Armstead on Jan. 29, 2023.

Myzaha Z. K. Lucius of northwest Canton is being held in the Stark County Jail, where she was booked Saturday. She is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

Lucius is also charged with felonious assault and two specifications that a gun was used in the crimes.

Armstead , 49, died Jan. 29, 2023. She was found with a gunshot wound to the back at a house in the 2500 block of Fourth Street NW. Police said she had been shot with a small-caliber handgun.

Unsolved murders: Here are the number of homicides in Stark County and Canton from 2022 and 2023

No attorney was listed for Lucius in court records.

The case has been assigned to Judge Natalie R. Haupt.

Reach Nancy at 330-580-8382 or nancy.molnar@cantonrep.com. On X, formerly known as Twitter: @nmolnarTR .

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton woman indicted on murder charge in connection with 2023 killing