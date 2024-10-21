Open in App
    Canton street closings start today for railroad crossing repairs

    By Canton Repository,

    2 days ago

    CANTON − The 1200 block of Prospect Avenue SW and Fifth Street NE at Young Avenue will be closed for five days beginning today to repair the railroad crossings, according to the city's Engineering Department.

    Motorists should avoid the area.

    This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton street closings start today for railroad crossing repairs

