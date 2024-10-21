Open in App
    Taxes are increasing after the Stark County property reappraisal. Could it impact voters?

    By Grace Springer, Canton Repository,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=189f5e_0wFLhV8h00

    Stark County communities and school districts may find it more difficult to pass levies this fall. That's because property taxes are already expected to rise following a major jump in home values this year.

    Home values are climbing an average of 30% after the sexennial reappraisal .

    "This is rather unprecedented," said Paul Johnson, an associate professor in the school of counseling, higher education, leadership and foundations at Bowling Green State University and a former superintendent. His research focuses on best practices for school districts to pass levies. "I don't remember (any other time) when property values went up this much on average."

    With property tax bills already going up, voters likely will be less inclined to approve levies, he said.

    Stark homeowners received their new values in late August and early September, and many are still coping with the increase in taxes that will follow. But that hasn't stopped communities and school districts from seeking needed levies.

    Reappraisal: Stark County residential property values spike 30% in reappraisal, signal rise in taxes

    'I know my house went up 30, 40%, which is crazy'

    Matthew Stroia, North Canton council president, said the concern is understandable following the reappraisal.

    "I know my house went up 30%, 40%, which is crazy," he said.

    There are two levies on the ballot in North Canton this year. A 1.9-mill bond issue to build a new fire station would generate $16 million over 25 years and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $69.30 per year in new taxes. A 2-mill, five-year replacement road levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $70 per year; $47.73 in new taxes.

    Stroia said his approach when talking to voters has been focused on education.

    "When people see the appraisal rate go up, they think 'Oh, everything else is going to go up, my tax on this levy is going to go up,' and that's not necessarily the case," he said. "The misinformation is what we are trying to fight on that."

    Stark County auditor: Ohio needs property tax changes to help homeowners

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zG5LM_0wFLhV8h00

    Passing levies requires transparency and community involvement

    In his research, Johnson has found that a community's best chance at passing levies is by engaging with voters.

    Following the reappraisal, he said, transparency is more important than ever.

    "School districts have to be clear about what, if any, additional monies they're going to realize from the increased property valuations," Johnson said, speaking on school levies. "They're going to have to be real transparent about that and then justify to the voters why it is they need additional money."

    Two school districts, Marlington and Fairless, have renewal levies as opposed to new tax issues on the ballot. At the same time, the two districts are among the 13 Stark County school districts that have hit the 20-mill floor and will see increased revenue from the property reappraisal.

    Under Ohio law , homeowners are generally protected from owing more on voted levies when home valuations increase. Schools at the 20-mill floor are the exception to that rule, so homeowners in impacted districts will see bigger tax increases.

    Bruce Sullivan, a Washington Township resident within the Marlington district, cited transparency as the main reason he'll be voting yes on the school levy.

    Tax issues: Many Stark County communities have tax issues on the Nov. 5 ballot. See which ones

    "I believe that although taxes have increased and people are feeling the burden, we can still help Marlington move in a positive direction," he said. "I have lived in Alliance since 2012 and have voted no on all school levies, not anymore. The transparency is amazing and we have the correct management team."

    Sullivan attended a community meeting that had Superintendent Dan Swisher and Stark County Auditor Alan Harold answering questions about the levy. He commended the district's leadership for taking the time to answer voters' questions.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27cN2b_0wFLhV8h00

    Some levies on the ballot less impacted by appraisal

    In North Canton, the median appraised property value increased 33.4%, from $160,000 in 2023 to $219,800 in 2024.

    Taxes are likely to increase as a result, but not at the same rate as home values.

    Stroia and Mayor Stephan Wilder said the fire station and road levies will see minimal impact from the reappraisal.

    The road levy was brought prior to the reappraisal, so it was set based on last year's values, Stroia said.

    "We had the amount certified before the appraisal rates increased," he said. "So actually, it's a benefit to some of the people that would vote it in now."

    Wilder said the road levy is important to make necessary investments in infrastructure due to rising project costs.

    "It will just help us generate more money to be able to pave more roads," he said. "Right now, the levy that we have in place only covers about one mile of roadway anymore with construction costs and things like that."

    The bond levy will be minimally impacted by the appraisal because it is making up the difference to pay off a debt.

    It is a temporary property tax increase that will last 25 years or until the debt to construct the fire station is repaid, whichever occurs first.

    "It is going to be evenly spread out," Stroia said. "So the effect is very minimal, if any."

    The new fire station, which would be located at North Main Street and Viking Street NW, the former location of Randy's Automotive, would consolidate fire and EMS to one centrally located station and modernize operations.

    Wilder said the city has held several townhall meetings and open houses to engage with the community about the levies.

    Stroia said there has been some misinformation going around about this year's levies, and he's worked to combat that.

    "I think unfortunately people read something on social media, and it's not true, and they spread it around." he said. "Then, when it's easily explained, it's like an aha moment."

    Reach Grace at 330-580-8364 or gspringer@gannett.com. Follow her on X @GraceSpringer16.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vDGtK_0wFLhV8h00

    This article originally appeared on The Repository: Taxes are increasing after the Stark County property reappraisal. Could it impact voters?

    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    Dude
    1d ago
    They appraise your property for more to get more taxes, but you can't sell your property for what they appraise for.
    Dennis Harmon
    1d ago
    so if you never sell your house how has the value gone up? How about we pave more roads and build less traffic circles.
    View all comments
