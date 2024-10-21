Susan Neil named Athena Leadership Award recipient in Alliance

ALLIANCE − Susan Neil says she normally delivers meals to senior citizens on Friday. This time, she had no deliveries for Meals on Wheels.

"Kind of surprised me," Neil said Friday after the Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce's Business Alliance Awards luncheon. Neil received the 2024 Athena Leadership Award.

The semi-retired Neil, 63, learned the reason for the schedule change around noon Friday when her name was called as the winner of the award from the chamber's Women's Division.

"I'm so extremely blessed," she said after receiving the award. "I love Alliance."

Neil serves on several boards, including All About Alliance Magazine and the First Christian Church. She also has served in community organizations such as the chamber's Human Resources Committee and the Alliance Association of Office Professionals.

Susan Neil's grandfather: John Robertson started an industry giant 90 years ago inside an Alliance barn

Her grandfather, John Robertson, founded the family-run Robertson Heating Supply that celebrated 90 years in May. She has dedicated 41 years to the business hat her brother Scott runs. She has served as corporate secretary and human resources director.

The wholesale and distribution company employs four generations of the Robertson family. Many of them, including Neil's grandchildren, attended Friday's luncheon to celebrate the honor.

Neil said she has been volunteering to deliver meals for Meals on Wheels of Northeast Ohio for the past three years, and the Massillon-based kitchen is named for the Neil family.

"I like we are helping the elderly," she said. "I think it is a wonderful program to support."

In addition to Neil's award, three others received honors at the luncheon. They were:

Small Business of the Year (Fewer than 20 employees) − Alliance Area Habitat for Humanity.

(Fewer than 20 employees) − Alliance Area Habitat for Humanity. Large Business of the Year (More than 20 employees) - Krugliak, Wilkins, Griffiths & Dougherty Co. law firm.

(More than 20 employees) - Krugliak, Wilkins, Griffiths & Dougherty Co. law firm. Spirit of Enterprise Award (Honors an individual who demonstrates commitment to the Alliance-area business community) - Mike Pauli, owner of Pauli Electric.

Niki McIlvain, executive director of the Alliance Area Habitat for Humanity, accepted the award and thanked businesses leaders and the community for continued support.

"Many in this room have touched our organization in some way. We're thankful," she said. "Please keep showing up for us and we'll keep showing up for you."

Reach Benjamin Duer at 330-580-8567 or ben.duer@cantonrep.com .

