Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Repository

    Susan Neil named Athena Leadership Award recipient in Alliance

    By Benjamin Duer, Canton Repository,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cx0vk_0wFLhUFy00

    ALLIANCE − Susan Neil says she normally delivers meals to senior citizens on Friday. This time, she had no deliveries for Meals on Wheels.

    "Kind of surprised me," Neil said Friday after the Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce's Business Alliance Awards luncheon. Neil received the 2024 Athena Leadership Award.

    The semi-retired Neil, 63, learned the reason for the schedule change around noon Friday when her name was called as the winner of the award from the chamber's Women's Division.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uC1AM_0wFLhUFy00

    "I'm so extremely blessed," she said after receiving the award. "I love Alliance."

    Neil serves on several boards, including All About Alliance Magazine and the First Christian Church. She also has served in community organizations such as the chamber's Human Resources Committee and the Alliance Association of Office Professionals.

    Susan Neil's grandfather: John Robertson started an industry giant 90 years ago inside an Alliance barn

    Her grandfather, John Robertson, founded the family-run Robertson Heating Supply that celebrated 90 years in May. She has dedicated 41 years to the business hat her brother Scott runs. She has served as corporate secretary and human resources director.

    The wholesale and distribution company employs four generations of the Robertson family. Many of them, including Neil's grandchildren, attended Friday's luncheon to celebrate the honor.

    Last year's recipient: Alliance chamber awards Elayne Dunlap with 2023 Athena honors

    Neil said she has been volunteering to deliver meals for Meals on Wheels of Northeast Ohio for the past three years, and the Massillon-based kitchen is named for the Neil family.

    "I like we are helping the elderly," she said. "I think it is a wonderful program to support."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gfUUi_0wFLhUFy00

    In addition to Neil's award, three others received honors at the luncheon. They were:

    • Small Business of the Year (Fewer than 20 employees) − Alliance Area Habitat for Humanity.
    • Large Business of the Year (More than 20 employees) - Krugliak, Wilkins, Griffiths & Dougherty Co. law firm.
    • Spirit of Enterprise Award (Honors an individual who demonstrates commitment to the Alliance-area business community) - Mike Pauli, owner of Pauli Electric.

    Niki McIlvain, executive director of the Alliance Area Habitat for Humanity, accepted the award and thanked businesses leaders and the community for continued support.

    "Many in this room have touched our organization in some way. We're thankful," she said. "Please keep showing up for us and we'll keep showing up for you."

    Reach Benjamin Duer at 330-580-8567 or ben.duer@cantonrep.com . On X (formerly Twitter): @bduerREP.

    This article originally appeared on The Repository: Susan Neil named Athena Leadership Award recipient in Alliance

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Atlantic Beach, Jax Beach voters to weigh charter questions in November
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Former ALDI Executive Sentenced in $2.8M Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Clay Matthews Jr. makes latest Hall of Fame Class of 2025 seniors cut; Another ex-Brown doesn't
    The Repository1 day ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC1 day ago
    'My Three Sons' Former Child Star Stanley Livingston Dog-Bonded with Doris Day During 'Daisies'
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy