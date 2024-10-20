OHSAA high school football schedule | Stark County-area Week 10 games

Rivalry Week has arrived in Stark County. Ohio high school football's regular season wraps up with Week 10, which kicks off Thursday with the Central Catholic-St. Thomas Aquinas rivalry game and ends with perhaps the nation's top high school rivalry, McKinley-Massillon.

We'll have full coverage of Week 10 throughout the upcoming week. Here's a look at this week's games:

Stark County high school football schedule - Week 10

Thursday, Oct. 24

St. Thomas Aquinas at Central Catholic

Friday, Oct. 25

Hoover at Jackson

Green at Lake

Perry at GlenOak

Louisville at Wooster

Fairless at Tuslaw

Northwest at Canton South

Manchester at CVCA

Orrville at Triway

Marlington at Alliance

Minerva at Carrollton

Salem at West Branch

Tusky Valley at Sandy Valley

East Canton at Malvern

Saturday, Oct. 26

McKinley at Massillon, 2

