    • The Repository

    OHSAA high school football schedule | Stark County-area Week 10 games

    By Chris Beaven, Canton Repository,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18YYOq_0wEQcD6i00

    Rivalry Week has arrived in Stark County. Ohio high school football's regular season wraps up with Week 10, which kicks off Thursday with the Central Catholic-St. Thomas Aquinas rivalry game and ends with perhaps the nation's top high school rivalry, McKinley-Massillon.

    We'll have full coverage of Week 10 throughout the upcoming week. Here's a look at this week's games:

    Stark County high school football schedule - Week 10

    • Thursday, Oct. 24
    • St. Thomas Aquinas at Central Catholic
    • Friday, Oct. 25
    • Hoover at Jackson
    • Green at Lake
    • Perry at GlenOak
    • Louisville at Wooster
    • Fairless at Tuslaw
    • Northwest at Canton South
    • Manchester at CVCA
    • Orrville at Triway
    • Marlington at Alliance
    • Minerva at Carrollton
    • Salem at West Branch
    • Tusky Valley at Sandy Valley
    • East Canton at Malvern
    • Saturday, Oct. 26
    • McKinley at Massillon, 2

    uncle meanie
    1d ago
    marlington is poorly coached.
