Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Repository

    Education roundup: Aultman College sets Preview Day, Malone names Alumnus of the Year

    By Canton Repository,

    2 days ago

    CANTON – Aultman College will open its doors at 10 a.m. Saturday for an open house-style event for interested students.

    The event includes tours of college facilities and classrooms, the opportunity to meet with students, faculty and staff, and presentations about the various programs in nursing, radiography medical assisting and the health sciences, as well as College Credit Plus for high school students.

    The event is free, but reservations are required. To learn more and RSVP, visit aultmancollege.edu/open-house . Aultman College is next to Aultman Hospital at the corner of Dartmouth Avenue and Seventh Street SW.

    Charles Goldy is Malone University Alumnus of the Year

    CANTON – Malone University honored retired Canton fire captain and master sergeant for the U.S. Army Reserve Charles (Chuck) Goldy (1970) for decades of service to the church, community, and world recently at the annual Alumni Awards banquet.

    A native of Rockford, Illinois, Goldy majored in business and economics and minored in Bible at Malone. The day after graduating, he joined the National Guard and served 10 years. He transitioned to the Reserves for additional advancement potential, including LPN school with their support.

    At the same time, he was early in a career with the Canton Fire Department. In 1975, after five years as a volunteer Plain Township firefighter, he joined Station 1. He served in both roles concurrently, working in Canton except for a weekend each month and two weeks of training each summer. At Fort Sam, Fort Knox, Fort Campbell, and Fort Bliss, he worked regular shifts and completed training in their medical facilities.

    In the U.S. Army Reserve during Operation Desert Storm, Goldy was activated at Fort Lee, assisting in the hospital because troops were deployed overseas. He served in the Reserves until retiring from military service in 1993.

    Goldy was one of Canton’s first paramedics, completing his certification in 1976. He also worked for a private ambulance company and eventually became a supervisor at the Aultman Blood Center. Goldy retired from the Canton Fire Department after 37 years in 2012 but continued working for Aultman until 2016.

    He volunteered with the Red Cross for more than 45 years, including on the executive board and overseas missions work in medical, construction and teaching settings. He also served with youth organizations and Habitat for Humanity.

    At Canton First Friends Church, Goldy has ministered as an elder and trustee. He serves on the Oversight Board for the Evangelical Friends Church-Eastern Region.

    Student from Lake Township awarded graduate fellowship

    The board of directors of the honor society Alpha Lambda Delta has awarded University of Mount Union graduate Lauren Roncone from Lake Township the Dr. Patricia Graham Graduate Fellowship, which comes with $3,000.

    Roncone was inducted into Alpha Lambda Delta in 2021. As an undergraduate, she studied exercise science and Spanish and graduated in 2024. She was a general member of University of Mount Union’s Alpha Lambda Delta chapter. While at the University of Mount Union, Roncone also served as an All-American track and field athlete, vice president of intellectual development for Alpha Chi Omega’s Alpha Eta Chapter, and as an orientation leader for first-year students. She will pursue a degree in physical therapy at Ohio State University.Twenty-eight graduate fellowships are given annually by Alpha Lambda Delta to its members from an international pool of applicants. Award amounts range from $2,000 to $7,000 and are used to offset the expense of pursuing graduate or professional studies. The graduate fellowship is for the 2024-25 academic year.

    Canton Student Loan Foundation honors trustees

    CANTON – The Canton Student Loan Foundation honored several trustees during the recent board meeting for their longstanding dedication to the Foundation's mission of providing low-interest student loans for Stark County graduates.

    The honored trustees and their years of service are as follows:

    • George Downes, 32 years
    • Robert Belden, 31 years
    • Andrew Luntz, 30 years
    • Mary Beth Green, 30 years
    • Denny Fulmer, 27 years
    • LeeAnn Thorn, 26 years

    Established in 1922, the Canton Student Loan Foundation has offered Stark County students financial assistance to pursue higher education. Volunteer board members and staff oversee a revolving pool of funds. As students repay their loans, these funds are reinvested to support future generations of local scholars.

    For more information about the Canton Student Loan Foundation and its ongoing mission, contact Executive Director Kimberly Leggett at 330-493-0020 or email KLeggett@cantonstudentloan.org.

    This article originally appeared on The Repository: Education roundup: Aultman College sets Preview Day, Malone names Alumnus of the Year

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Editorial cartoonist Jerry King looks at the state of political discourse
    The Repository2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Transgender tiny home village: Denver council awards $1.2 million grant
    David Heitz7 days ago
    North Schuylkill announces 2024 homecoming court
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Seven Indigenous Truths From These Native Community Leaders
    L.A. TACO5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    In Memory of 'Barney Miller' Actor Ron Carey: 17 Years After His Tragic Death From A Stroke
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post24 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker13 days ago
    Opinion: Permanent supportive housing in Denver not a homeless shelter
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Migrants excluded from metro Denver homeless count report
    David Heitz25 days ago
    How politically engaged is Colorado?
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy