Education roundup: Aultman College sets Preview Day, Malone names Alumnus of the Year

CANTON – Aultman College will open its doors at 10 a.m. Saturday for an open house-style event for interested students.

The event includes tours of college facilities and classrooms, the opportunity to meet with students, faculty and staff, and presentations about the various programs in nursing, radiography medical assisting and the health sciences, as well as College Credit Plus for high school students.

The event is free, but reservations are required. To learn more and RSVP, visit aultmancollege.edu/open-house . Aultman College is next to Aultman Hospital at the corner of Dartmouth Avenue and Seventh Street SW.

Charles Goldy is Malone University Alumnus of the Year

CANTON – Malone University honored retired Canton fire captain and master sergeant for the U.S. Army Reserve Charles (Chuck) Goldy (1970) for decades of service to the church, community, and world recently at the annual Alumni Awards banquet.

A native of Rockford, Illinois, Goldy majored in business and economics and minored in Bible at Malone. The day after graduating, he joined the National Guard and served 10 years. He transitioned to the Reserves for additional advancement potential, including LPN school with their support.

At the same time, he was early in a career with the Canton Fire Department. In 1975, after five years as a volunteer Plain Township firefighter, he joined Station 1. He served in both roles concurrently, working in Canton except for a weekend each month and two weeks of training each summer. At Fort Sam, Fort Knox, Fort Campbell, and Fort Bliss, he worked regular shifts and completed training in their medical facilities.

In the U.S. Army Reserve during Operation Desert Storm, Goldy was activated at Fort Lee, assisting in the hospital because troops were deployed overseas. He served in the Reserves until retiring from military service in 1993.

Goldy was one of Canton’s first paramedics, completing his certification in 1976. He also worked for a private ambulance company and eventually became a supervisor at the Aultman Blood Center. Goldy retired from the Canton Fire Department after 37 years in 2012 but continued working for Aultman until 2016.

He volunteered with the Red Cross for more than 45 years, including on the executive board and overseas missions work in medical, construction and teaching settings. He also served with youth organizations and Habitat for Humanity.

At Canton First Friends Church, Goldy has ministered as an elder and trustee. He serves on the Oversight Board for the Evangelical Friends Church-Eastern Region.

Student from Lake Township awarded graduate fellowship

The board of directors of the honor society Alpha Lambda Delta has awarded University of Mount Union graduate Lauren Roncone from Lake Township the Dr. Patricia Graham Graduate Fellowship, which comes with $3,000.

Roncone was inducted into Alpha Lambda Delta in 2021. As an undergraduate, she studied exercise science and Spanish and graduated in 2024. She was a general member of University of Mount Union’s Alpha Lambda Delta chapter. While at the University of Mount Union, Roncone also served as an All-American track and field athlete, vice president of intellectual development for Alpha Chi Omega’s Alpha Eta Chapter, and as an orientation leader for first-year students. She will pursue a degree in physical therapy at Ohio State University.Twenty-eight graduate fellowships are given annually by Alpha Lambda Delta to its members from an international pool of applicants. Award amounts range from $2,000 to $7,000 and are used to offset the expense of pursuing graduate or professional studies. The graduate fellowship is for the 2024-25 academic year.

Canton Student Loan Foundation honors trustees

CANTON – The Canton Student Loan Foundation honored several trustees during the recent board meeting for their longstanding dedication to the Foundation's mission of providing low-interest student loans for Stark County graduates.

The honored trustees and their years of service are as follows:

George Downes, 32 years

Robert Belden, 31 years

Andrew Luntz, 30 years

Mary Beth Green, 30 years

Denny Fulmer, 27 years

LeeAnn Thorn, 26 years

Established in 1922, the Canton Student Loan Foundation has offered Stark County students financial assistance to pursue higher education. Volunteer board members and staff oversee a revolving pool of funds. As students repay their loans, these funds are reinvested to support future generations of local scholars.

For more information about the Canton Student Loan Foundation and its ongoing mission, contact Executive Director Kimberly Leggett at 330-493-0020 or email KLeggett@cantonstudentloan.org.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Education roundup: Aultman College sets Preview Day, Malone names Alumnus of the Year